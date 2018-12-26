One of Nancy’s, Chuck’s Illegal Aliens Sets Fire to a Hangar at LukeAFB

According to ABC15 in Glendale, police report that around 8:30 p.m. on December 12, they were contacted by security at the Luke Air Force base after they had detained a man near a hangar.

One of Chuck’s & Nancy’s Wonderful Illegal Aliens

Illegal alien Francisco Manzano, 33 years of age, jumped the security fence and climbed onto a hangar roof of the Arizona base.

He then allegedly used his shoes and a spray deodorant to start a fire on the rooftop.

Manzano lied and told police he was chased by several men. No one else was anywhere near the area.

He admitted to “using numerous types of drugs,” including cocaine and meth.

This prize specimen, this wonderful immigrant, the godly human, will now be supported in prison by the U.S. taxpayer.

According to FAIR, we spend about $1.24 billion annually on incarceration of illegal aliens, ‘god’s creatures’ as Nancy Pelosi would say.