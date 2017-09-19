One of the Most Disturbing NY Times Articles Yet

The NY Times published a most troubling article Tuesday titled, Undercover With the Alt-Right. It is very disturbing because of its extreme dishonesty, its goal of tying innocent people to violent hate groups, and its ties to George Soros and the hard-left.

It summarizes the experiences of Patrik Hermansson, a Swedish graduate student and a man of the far-left, who posed as an alt-right operative purportedly to write a thesis about the suppression of right-wing speech. He was sent to act as a mole by an Orwellian Soros-funded UK organization, Hope Not Hate.

He has traveled from London to New York to Charlottesville “into the heart of a dangerous movement that is experiencing a profound rejuvenation,” the authors of the article explain.

While the alt-left is rising in the form of very dangerous and large organizations like Black Lives Matter, Antifa and The Revolutionary Communist Party, among others, the NY Times is obsessed with a very small movement of lunatics they like to call right-wing though the KKK was a Democrat organization and the neo-Nazis are Socialists [left-wing].

It should be noted here that there is no rise of right-wing lunatics. There are about 6,000 KKK in the U.S. and about 1500 Neo-Nazis. Of course they are dangerous but there aren’t very many in a country of 335 million.

Most disturbing is the article’s lumping of Breitbart and Steve Bannon in with extremists who run tiny organizations like ‘Unite the Right’ under Richard Spencer. They are all put under one umbrella by these authors.

The article demonizes the anti-open borders conservatives and characterizes them as the extremists.

The left will on the one hand boast of one day ending the white Christian majority by replacing them with leftists foreigners, but then on the other hand, the authors in this article blast a Paul Joseph Watson for complaining about unvetted foreigners and open borders.

In one paragraph, they go after people who they can’t call Nazis or KKK so they call them alt-light. They write: “The alt-light promotes a slightly softer set of messages. Its figures — such as Milo Yiannopoulos, Paul Joseph Watson and Mike Cernovich — generally frame their work as part of an effort to defend “the West” or “Western culture” against supposed left-liberal dominance, rather than making explicitly racist appeals. Many of them, in fact, have renounced explicit racism and anti-Semitism, though they will creep up to the line of explicitly racist speech, especially when Islam and immigration are concerned.”

Of course, if you don’t want open borders, you’re a racist.

The authors tied Spencer and some man named Jorjani with Bannon. Both men have falsely claimed they have connections with Bannon and were setting policy in the White House. There is no evidence for that other than what these lunatics are saying to pump up their followers.

Mr. Hermansson also makes it clear that concerns about globalism are somehow a smear and right-wing fantacism.

The infiltrator notes that “In Charlottesville, he [Hermansson] marched alongside hundreds of young neo-Nazis and white supremacists before he was sprayed with Mace by a counterprotester and witnessed the car attack that killed Heather Heyer”.

Nowhere in the article is it mentioned that the person who rammed his car into the Antifa and Black Lives Matter crowd is a paranoid schizophrenic who said he was frightened by the crowds banging on his car but they do link to their article ranting about him being a neo-Nazi though he wasn’t tied to any specific group.

We believe the driver did have these bizarre beliefs but he’s seriously mentally ill.

Ironic that no one had these types of concerns when James Hodgkinson tried to kill Steven Scalise and other innocent Republican congressmen on a ball field.

It’s a very disturbing article for its explicit dishonesty and broad brush strokes against all who are on the right or all who might not want an invasion of foreigners across an open border.

According to the article, Mr. Hermansson was sent undercover by the British anti-racist watchdog group, Hope Not Hate, and spent months insinuating himself into the alt-right, using his Swedish nationality, the article states.

Hope Not Hate or HnH is funded by George Soros and the British government. Soros wants to eliminate anti-Soros groups and flood the Western world with foreign leftists who have no affinity for Western culture.

Late last year, HnH was slammed after a study by the Economist magazine showed the group inflating the number of “hate speech” incidents on Twitter following the murder of MP Jo Cox by as much as 3,000 per cent.

Hope not Hate also has ties to the anti-Christian hate group, Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), and both groups regularly cite each other’s research and material.

Hermansson is one of their undercover operatives. As we said, it’s Orwellian.

