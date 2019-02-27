Oops! Doesn’t Look Like Cohen’s Doing This on Principle

Congenital liar Michael Cohen is looking to get a break on his three-year-long prison sentence and he wants to make money off his crimes after he is released from prison. He spewed all of Lanny Davis’s talking points. It’s almost like Hillary wrote Cohen’s script.

He tried to present himself as someone who is atoning for his sins with truth and honor. Regurgitating Democrat talking points, he said that he decided to come clean, not because of a reduced prison sentence or book and movie deals, but rather his concern for America

Here are the talking points:

Michael Cohen: I decided to turn against Trump after seeing how he was damaging “civility” in America (not the police raid on his office). “There are several factors … watching the daily destruction of our civility to one another” pic.twitter.com/sNeLImG28i — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 27, 2019

That is not to say that the President isn’t in danger for bank fraud or campaign finance violations. The biggest problem for Trump is whatever is going on in the Southern District of New York. But Cohen is a lying fraud and only hurt the Democrats’ case so far today.

Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC) destroyed Cohen’s credibility on the “I flipped out of principle” issue.

“It seems to me that there is not much you won’t lie about when you stand to gain from it,” said Rep. Virginia Foxx to Cohen, as hearing resumes. https://t.co/4McXejykRV pic.twitter.com/452bklrHcr — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 27, 2019

The convicted perjurer wants a book and movie deals:

Rep. Virginia Foxx asks Michael Cohen if he will commit to not pursuing a book or movie deal once he is out of prison. He declined to do so. pic.twitter.com/yvTBwNwG91 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 27, 2019

He’s planning to ask for a reduction in his sentence:

Glenn Grothman: “Do you expect, anytime, using this testimony, other testimony, after you get done doing whatever you are going to do this week. Do you ever expect to go back and ask for any sort of reduction in sentence?” Michael Cohen: “Yes” pic.twitter.com/FZ2YlRNR36 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 27, 2019

He will not rule out book deals.

Under questioning from Rep. Virginia Foxx, Cohen won’t rule out pursuing book and movie deals, running for office pic.twitter.com/zRZMOinZTo — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 27, 2019

THINGS DEMS WON’T LIKE

Michael Cohen said he has never been to Prague or to the Czech Republic and he said there is no Trump love child. He also paid off people for Trump who had no legitimate claim just to make them go away.

The left won’t like that.

Cohen said the story about Trump giving a penthouse to Vladimir Putin was a publicity stunt thought up the Russian oligarch — Slater. Cohen didn’t know of any other Russian criminals who had contact with Trump.

The left won’t like that.

Cohen did present a $35,000 check to the Committee and said Trump gave it to him to pay off Stormy. Okay, where is the proof?

THIS WAS EMBARRASSING

Embarrassing exchange for Cohen — admits his repeated filing of false tax returns had nothing to do with his relationship with Trump. JORDAN: “When you failed to report $4 million in income to the IRS, did you do that to protect Donald Trump?”

COHEN: “No, I did not.” pic.twitter.com/DhknhL0PU9 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 27, 2019

Cohen also sounded ridiculous when he said Trump never expected to win and he started the President’s campaign in 2011.

He started the campaign? Another lie. He was talking about running his own campaign for NYC mayor. #CohenTestimony https://t.co/oWzVjMRn9s — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) February 27, 2019

The entire fiasco today appears to be an attempt to find grounds for impeachment. If that is the case, it’s a big fail.