Open Borders AG Candidate Keith Ellison Lies About Ties to Farrakhan

Democratic National Committee (DNC) Vice Chair Rep. Keith Ellison (D-MN) is running to be attorney general of Minnesota. It is said that he is running because he was unhappy being the second chair to Tom Perez in the Democratic National Committee and wants more power.

The open borders, Antifa-supporting Ellison is a liar. He is tied to Communist groups and radical Islamic terrorists. And he wants to be an attorney general, the top law enforcement agent in the state.

Keith Ellison lied on a recent radio show and said he never met with Louis Farrakhan, the leader of the hate group, The Nation of Islam in 2016. For those who are unaware, The Nation of Islam is to Americans and Jews as the Klan is to Blacks.

Farrakhan is very anti-American, anti-White, and anti-Semitic. He calls the Jewish people “Satanic” and blames them for “filth and degenerate behavior”. The crazed bigot called Hitler a “very great man.”

Ellison has called Farrakhan a “role model for black youth.”

Mike Mulcahy of MPR asked Ellison about his relationship with Farrakhan. Ellison lied and he lies so well.

“Okay let me tell you, I’ve set the record straight many times. Let me do it again. I have no connection to this individual,” Ellison said. “This is something that the Republicans throw out there to try to stop me from talking about consumers and workers and small businesspeople and farmers.”

“If they get me trying to defend myself all the time, then they think that will take away from my message,” Ellison said.

Mulcahy asked about the hotel room meeting with Farrakhan that The Washington Post said happened and he denied it.

The Washington Post reported:

“2016: Ellison met privately with Farrakhan. Shortly after Ellison wrote his Washington Post article, Farrakhan posted an interview on his Facebook page in which he said the “deceitful” op-ed was the result of “Jewish control of politics, economics, Hollywood, music, media.” He also said that Ellison and Rep. André Carson (D-Ind.), the only other Muslim member of Congress, had recently met with him and had a private chat. “Both of them, when I was in Washington, visited my suite and we sat down talking like you and I are talking,” Farrakhan told his interviewer, Munir Muhammad. “But evidently, the enemy has made me the litmus test for all black people who want to rise in their world.”

We also have a video clip at the end of this audio from the radio show in which Farrakhan says he was a member of the “mosque”.