Open Borders Chuck & Nancy Blast Trump for Attempts at Border Security

Chuck and Nan want open borders and the media is only too happy to sell it to the public.

During America’s Newsroom Friday, left-wing political editor for Fox News, Chris Stirewalt accused both parties of refusing to compromise when it is clear that the Democrats refused all negotiations over the border wall. Democrats offered nothing despite Chuck Schumer’s misrepresentations about offering three plans to keep the government open.

Both Stirewalt and former Clinton adviser Mark Penn say the country has moderate views and wants compromise. That is true which is why we shouldn’t have open borders guys! That is the extreme view, not the wall!

Stirewalt says there’s no big difference between the $1.6 billion the Dems offered and the $5 billion Trump requested. What he didn’t say is the $1.6 billion, which they later took back, COULDN’T BE USED FOR THE WALL!

As 50,000 illegal aliens — minimum — pour into the country each month without any screening, Chucky and Nancy want you to know this is a Trump shutdown.

Only in our new hard-left reality could wanting border security be a bad thing.

SCHUMER AND NANCY ISSUE A STATEMENT OF CONDEMNATION AND SUBTLE PROPAGANDA

On Saturday, Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer (N.Y.) and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) condemned the Schumer Shutdown, which they’ve dubbed the “Trump shutdown,” while ripping what they called Trump’s “temper tantrum.”

It’s important for Alinsky-ites to destroy the enemy with name calling.

After refusing to negotiate at all or offer even one cent for the wall, they claim it’s a Trump shutdown? After ripping into opponents, calling them names, boasting of getting all they want even when they are not in charge, they have the unmitigated gall to say the President is having a temper tantrum.

Schumer keeps using the words “temper tantrum” so the media will repeat it and it will embed into the American psyche as he diverts from the very real threat of the invasion led by communists.

Their latest:

“Regrettably, American has now entered a Trump Shutdown. Republicans control the House, the Senate, and the White House. But instead of honoring his responsibility to the American people, President Trump threw a temper tantrum and convinced House Republicans to push our nation into a destructive Trump Shutdown in the middle of the holiday season. President Trump has said more than 25 times that he wanted a shutdown and now he has gotten what he wanted.”

“Democrats have offered Republicans multiple proposals to keep the government open, including one that already passed the Senate unanimously, and all of which include funding for strong, sensible, and effective border security – not the president’s ineffective and expensive wall. If President Trump and Republicans choose to continue this Trump Shutdown, the new House Democratic majority will swiftly pass legislation to re-open government in January.”