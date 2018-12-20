Open Borders Gutierrez Says Trump Would Have Killed Baby Jesus

UnAmerican and open borders creep Rep. Luis Gutierrez (D-IL) said that President Trump would have killed baby Jesus if he had been alive back at the birth of Christ. He made the ridiculous comment during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Thursday.

“It is repugnant to me and astonishing to me that during Christmas, a time in which we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, a Jesus Christ who had to flee for his life with Mary and Joseph — thank God there wasn’t a wall that stopped him from seeking refuge in Egypt,” Gutierrez said.

“Thank God that wall wasn’t there and thank God there wasn’t an administration like this, or he would have to perish on the 28th, on the Day of Innocents,” Gutierrez added.

Luis is repugnant. If Jesus were alive, Luis would probably put him on the cross.

Watch:

Luis Gutierrez is the guy who toured the country telling illegal aliens how to manipulate the laws so they couldn’t be deported. He put a toolkit together for them.

He wants to give subsidized Obamacare to all illegal aliens and tried to get a bill passed to do it.

Luis is repulsed by a lot of things, like chants of ‘USA! USA!” He ran out when they chanted after the President’s speech.

We have a bipartisan standing ovation — and a lot of “USA!” chants. https://t.co/00Kmhu7ges — Meg Wagner (@megwagner) January 31, 2018

The angry Rep. once called war hero John Kelly vicious, mean, a politician, not a general.” He was upset the general wanted illegal aliens to leave.

Gutierrez’s disgusting remarks about the retired General began with him calling him a “disgrace to the uniform” and a “hypocrite” for siding with “white supremacists” over DACA.

The general said about him that “empty barrels make the most noise.

Gutierrez is a horrid little man.