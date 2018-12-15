Open Borders Kasich Blames GOP for Child Dying at the Border

A father dragged his 7-year-old girl on a dangerous journey to the U.S. border with one of the large caravans. Within hours of surrendering to Border Patrol, the child had seizures.

The little girl was airlifted to a hospital after she developed a very high fever. She suffered cardiac arrest and later died. The father claims she hadn’t eaten or drank anything for several days. Whether he told the border agents is unclear.

Oddly, no one is blaming the father.

The little girl was in FBI custody for about eight hours, and the father alleges the agents ignored his concerns about his daughter for an hour-and-a-half. There is an investigation, and they are awaiting the results of the autopsy. She died from septic shock, fever, and dehydration, among other things.

It is a tragedy, but we don’t have details of what transpired in the eight hours she was in custody. What we do know is the father took this child on a terrible journey so he could cross the border illegally. He appears to be a selfish, child abuser.

JOHN KASICH BLAMES REPUBLICANS

The fact that the father is ultimately guilty didn’t stop open borders John Kasich from attacking Republicans.

In an interview on CNN, Kasich blamed the Republican Congress for inaction on immigration reform. The fact that Democrats would not make any deal seems to have escaped him.

“Shame on the Congress,” Kasich said. “Comprehensive immigration strategy was needed.”

“The answer is not just ‘don’t come,’ ” the sanctimonious Kasich continued. “Because these people are going to come.”

“I was just thinking the other day [how] during the Republican debates for president, they were all walking away from the fact that…’oh no, no, I didn’t want to get involved in that stuff, that was not important to me. Don’t try to say that I was for some kind of comprehensive immigration strategy,’ ” bloviator Kasich continued.

“That’s precisely what we need,” the fake Republican governor added. “And God rest [former Sen.] John McCain, he was one of the leaders in that.”

As usual, Kasich is on the wrong side of things. He rarely has a harsh word for Democrats. Kasich had no criticisms of Pelosi and Schumer who refuse to build the wall or add any adequate border security to discourage these illegals.

NBC News confirms this is Jakelin Ameí Rosmery Caal Maquin, the 7 year old girl who died in Border Patrol custody. pic.twitter.com/76BmoQhDEm — Jacob Soboroff (@jacobsoboroff) December 14, 2018

The Department of Homeland Security issued a statement begging parents to stop taking their children on these dangerous trips. The U.S. media then attacked DHS as remorseless, claiming it was outrageous that they blamed the father.