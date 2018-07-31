Open Borders Kathy Builds A Wall for Protection from a Trump Supporter

Open borders comic Kathy Griffin is building a wall so she doesn’t have to see her neighbor. This is the neighbor she trained her audio-visual security system on. She tapes every single thing that goes on in the man’s backyard.

Americans can’t have a wall to keep out the undesirables but she can to keep out a CEO.

She recently gave a tour of her home in a posh condo complex and claimed the neighbor screams at her for no reason since her decapitated Trump photo shoot.

Crazy Kathy said, “I have a neighbor on this side and for some reason, ever since my Trump picture, he stands there and screams [Hey you f*****g d**e, you f*****g c**t,’”she said.

“We kind of built, like a little… As Trump would say, we built a wall. I’m not a Trump supporter, but we built a wall.”

The NRA TV produced a short clip — very succinct.

#BREAKING: In order to keep herself and her home safe, @kathygriffin has adopted @realDonaldTrump‘s Make America Safe Again strategy of #BuildTheWall. @dbongino covers the development tonight on We Stand. Watch live at 4:30 CT/ 5:30 ET. #MAGA pic.twitter.com/WXEFqJWYHE — NRATV (@NRATV) July 31, 2018

Griffin recently chatted its p with a silly sycophants during her house tour. If you can bear it, watch her and her silly friends. Talk about the dumbing down of America, here it is. If you ever needed evidence that Hollywood is lost in idiocy, this is it.

The unfunny comedienne, 57, explained the story behind the architectural upgrade [the wall] while giving a tour of her lavish $10.5 million home to YouTube star Shane Dawson, 30, his mother Teresa Yaw, 59, his boyfriend Ryland Adams, 27, and several of his friends.

THE TRUMP-SUPPORTIVE NEIGHBOR

The neighbor she is talking about is Jeffrey Mezger, the 63-year-old CEO of KB Homes. They have been involved in a legal battle since last year.

In September 2017, Jeffrey was caught in an audio recording lashing out at Kathy’s boyfriend Randy, referring to the comedienne as a ‘bald d**e’ and a ‘c**t’ after Randy filed a noise complaint against Jeffrey’s grandchildren, as reported by the Huffington Post at the time.

Griffin and her boyfriend don’t like to hear the grandchildren.

She’s no innocent. Literally, she video and audiotapes every single thing that goes on in his yard. Then she shows it to everyone who will watch.

Seriously, who would take anything this loon says seriously?