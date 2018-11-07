OPEN THREAD, LIVE ELECTION RESULTS LIVESTREAM

OPEN THREAD

FOX NEWS PROJECTS DEMS WILL TAKE THE HOUSE

Add results, comments, anything here. At this point Taylor Swift will be very disappointed — Marsha Blackburn won in Tennessee.

A few of the stunning early results:

Unfortunately, Joe Manchin, who was a Republican for five minutes, has won his seat back, but, on the good news front, in Indiana, Braun flipped the Donnelly seat for Republicans.

Baker is winning in Massachusetts and Hogan is winning in Maryland.

Most alarming, Cruz is losing to O’Rourke so far. MSNBC and Reuters called it for Beto which is truly absurd.

McCaskill is winning by a lot so far.

Andy Barr won in Kentucky!