OPEN THREAD, LIVE ELECTION RESULTS LIVESTREAM

FOX NEWS PROJECTS DEMS WILL TAKE THE HOUSE
Add results, comments, anything here. At this point Taylor Swift will be very disappointed — Marsha Blackburn won in Tennessee.
A few of the stunning early results:
Unfortunately, Joe Manchin, who was a Republican for five minutes, has won his seat back, but, on the good news front, in Indiana, Braun flipped the Donnelly seat for Republicans.
Baker is winning in Massachusetts and Hogan is winning in Maryland.
Most alarming, Cruz is losing to O’Rourke so far. MSNBC and Reuters called it for Beto which is truly absurd.
McCaskill is winning by a lot so far.
Andy Barr won in Kentucky!
Kevin Yoder and Kris Kobach may not pull it out.
Republicans, especially Ryan, only seem to talk about “tax-cuts” as if that is Everything. From what I understand about Half don’t pay Federal taxes. If so, that’s half the country that the Republican agenda doesn’t appeal to.
I trust Trump’s instincts concentrating on the border security.
We can’t overlook the fact that many in Congress were apathetic to Trump while some were hostile. Few would stand strong. The final test would be how many Republicans turned out.
Fox is calling Dems taking House. If so, we can see what will become. To me, Trump should take a hard line and threaten, and if necessary, shutdown the Government if they take a hard left.