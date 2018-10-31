Oprah to Go Door-to-Door for Georgia Socialist Candidate

Oprah Winfrey is reportedly heading to Georgia this week to campaign for the Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Socialist Stacey Abrams.

Winfrey is set to appear with Abrams, who is locked in a tight governor’s race, on Thursday at two town hall conversations, according to BuzzFeed News.

Her opponent is Brian Kemp, the secretary of state, and she is one point ahead.

SHE’S FALSELY CLAIMING VOTER SUPPRESSION TO GET OUT THE VOTE

In Georgia’s primary in May, THERE WERE TWICE AS MANY VOTES cast as voters in one precinct. It’s some kind of miracle given there is no voter fraud according to the Democrats.

Ironically, Abrams has made voter suppression part of her campaign, accusing Brian Kemp of suppressing the vote. It’s a fallacy. There are 53,000 voters whose registrations were flagged but THEY CAN STILL CAST A BALLOT. Democrats have manufactured a crisis out of it. Abrams and her cohorts are accusing him of suppressing the vote. She’s lying but will do anything to win.

SHE IS A SOCIALIST

She’s opposed to free markets and has encouraged illegals to vote. She also supports a gun ban but dodges when asked about confiscation.

Once someone hard-left, like Abrams, gets into office, s/he has the ability to turn the state or whatever locale, hard-left. They have the money and the power and they embed like-minded individuals in the government to maintain the legacy.

Hard-left donors know that and are willing to spend big bucks to make it happen and nothing they are spewing is ‘liberal’. That’s one word which should never be associated with the new Democrat Party [as DNC chair Tom Perez calls the Democrat Party, along with others like Hillary, like Holder].

Far-far-left San Francisco Democratic power broker Steve Phillips and his wife Susan Sandler are helping fund Abrams campaign.