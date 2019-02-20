Oregon Lawmakers Push for 16 Year Olds to Vote by 2020

Lawmakers in Oregon want to allow children 16 years of age to vote by 2020. The Democrats in Oregon know the young are idealistic, naive, and easily manipulated. That is the only reason they want to do this. Without another amendment to the Constitution, the children probably won’t be able to vote in the presidential election until they are 18, but who knows, they will be registered.

Children are our future — and a group of Oregon lawmakers wants the future to be now.

They’re pushing a bill that would amend Oregon’s constitution to lower the voting age in the state from 18 to 16. They hope to put it before voters in 2020.

Younger Oregonians should have “a chance to participate in the ballot — about decisions that affect their homes, their clean air, their future, their schools and, as we’ve seen, their very lives,” Democratic state Sen. Shemia Fagan said at a Monday press conference announcing the measure.

They are our future, but they are children now, easily brainwashed children. The Democrat lawmakers claim teens are begging them to change the voting age. Those are undoubtedly the teens who are indoctrinated and revved up to make these statements.

Why stop at 16, why not 12?

The voting age for national elections was 21 years of age until 1970 and the unpopular Vietnam War. The argument was if they can fight in a war, they can vote, but the ultimate goal was to let the draft-eligible youth vote against wars like the one in Vietnam.

Ultimately, the bill might apply to state and local elections only, but real change takes place at the state and local levels. The goal of Democrats is to permanently hold the Progressive electoral majority and this helps get them to that place.