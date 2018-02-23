Oregon Rushes to Pass First Gun Law After Florida Shooting

The Florida massacre had nothing to do with angry spouses but it was an opportunity for the officials in Oregon. The legislature approved further limits to residents’ ability to purchase firearms Thursday.

Under the new law, anyone convicted of stalking or domestic abuse or anyone with a restraining order from purchasing a firearm or ammunition, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

They wasted no time.

The problem is people lie on those restraining orders all the time.

The Oregon Democrats would like to ban assault rifles, which included non-assault rifles, and some magazines.

The governor, Kate Brown is a far-left zealot who declared the state a sanctuary.

Other Republicans are rushing to pass anti-gun laws

Governor Rick Scott of Florida will limit gun sales to only those over age 21 although he will make exceptions for those who are in the service.

Fake Republican John Kasich is calling for gun control. He said the shooting proved Republicans “have to wake up” to gun control.

“Common sense guns laws make sense,” the Republican said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “I think Congress is totally dysfunctional. I’ve never seen anything like this. They just can’t seem to get anything done. They can’t agree to anything down there. Wake up.”

This is why Kasich won only one state in his run for the presidency.