O’Reilly Tells Hannity the “Bought and Paid for Defamation” Against the Right Is “Shocking”

Bill O’Reilly appeared on Sean Hannity’s radio show this afternoon to discuss the information that will soon come out about the millions of dollars spent and the extensive corruption involved in destroying him and silencing others on the right.

O’Reilly said he and his investigative team have found “an amazing amount of things about those who accused him of sexual harassment” He added that “over the next few months, we will start to tell the American people what a political hit job is and how dangerous this is to our democracy.”

Towards the end of the radio show, he discussed the ultimate goal of these hardcore leftists which is to re-write the Constitution. They are trying to say the one we have is a white supremacist document.

Sean Hannity and Bill O’Reilly have teamed up since O’Reilly’s firing though they were never friends while they were both on Fox News.

That separation, Hannity explained, has worked in favor of the millionaires and billionaires who pay people to sit in their basements taping conservatives to get something on them.

O’Reilly advises people to read Sharyl Atkisson’s book, The Smear, which explains the leftist machine at work. Hannity was attacked by that same machine two days after O’Reilly was fired. Americans need to know the danger, O’Reilly added.

They discussed an article on Newsmax Monday about the “hot chocolate” accuser who said O’Reilly sexually harassed her. She was, literally, the nail in O’Reilly’s coffin. The accuser lied in 2015 about her boyfriend, filing a false felony report for which she was arrested. Even the expression “hot chocolate” is one she used in reference to herself in at least one tweet. O’Reilly doesn’t even have a clue who this woman is.

O’Reilly says it’s only the first exposé of many that will show what the left is doing. He said this bought and paid for defamation happening in this country is “shocking”.

Hannity mentioned the woman who accused him and talked about how helpless he felt to defend against it. There was nothing he could do.

They discussed another case against O’Reilly cited by the NY Times that was preposterous. O’Reilly and the accuser had a drink once and she was on his show for 15 segments after but had weak ratings so she wasn’t hired as a commenter. O’Reilly even got her a spot on The View and helped her with her book. He has the documentation to prove his case.

Hannity sees us at a crossroads and the right have turned out to be the tolerant ones. The left wants a monopoly and they are the fascists.

The left can’t win hearts and minds, so they have to destroy.

In the last part of the clip, they discuss Trump and the goal of the left. O’Reilly believes if Trump gets the tax cuts passed, his star will rise and he will get re-elected.

O’Reilly mentioned that the Dallas Public Schools announced they may change the names of the schools named after the Founding Fathers. “This is madness,” he said. While the Founding Fathers were very imperfect, what they did for our country and what they sacrificed is a debt that can never be paid.

The goal the left, he said, is to knock out the Constitution.

About the Dallas schools, check out the Board member’s list of possible name changes below. The only Founding Father the school seems to support is Ben Franklin [the womanizer] because, as the official said, “I don’t believe this school was named after Franklin to send a signal of oppression and control.”