O’Reilly’s ‘Hot Chocolate’ Accuser Arrested for False Felony Allegation

Bill O’Reilly’s Hot Chocolate accuser Perquita Burgess had been arrested in 2015 for making a false felony report, falsely claiming her boyfriend hit her with a gun, Newsmax reported. She had called 9-1-1 to accuse the man and appeared drunk when they arrived. The boyfriend said she threatened to do exactly that – make a false felony accusation.

She has zero credibility yet she was the O’Reilly accuser who finally brought him down.

Her lawyer is none other than Gloria Allred’s hack daughter Lisa Bloom who, by her own admission, has made it her aim to destroy conservative Fox News personalities. She bragged about taking down Bill O’Reilly. She also famously went after Jesse Waters for a harmless gesture concerning Ivanka Trump, claiming it was pornographic. Another one of her victims was Eric Bolling though she wasn’t the one who took him down in the end.

Before Bill O’Reilly was taken off the air, he was being pummeled by allegations of old sexual harassment claims. There were settlements involved, mostly paid by him to avoid the bad publicity. The kicker came on O’Reilly’s last show or one of his last shows when he said he’s never had anyone call the hot line. That is when Burgess called the hot line on something she said happened 8 years before in 2008.

The evidence was: In 2010, Burgess tweeted that O’Reilly was a POS and in 2014, she tweeted, O’Reilly “likes black women, I’ll leave it at that”.

Let’s destroy him with that evidence!

Burgess’s name was kept secret until after he was fired. The day after his dismissal was announced, Burgess went on the ‘The View’ to torch O’Reilly with her BS claims.

Burgess told the audience she noticed O’Reilly making a “grunt noise,” or clearing his throat, when he passed by her desk. On another occasion, he allegedly said, “Looking good there, girl!”

What does that even mean? Besides, it’s only sexual harassment if the ‘victim’ makes it known it’s unwanted.

Burgess, who is black, said O’Reilly once called out to her, “Hey, hot chocolate.” She said the remark was “very plantational.”

But, get this: in another document, a social media user claiming to be Burgess tweeted on Nov. 24, 2012: “… up until 10 years ago Laurence Fishburne could get every oz. of my hot chocolate.”

In 2012, she was using that expression about herself!

She never told the network about O’Reilly’s alleged transgressions until the opportunity to get O’Reilly fired came up, although she says she told her sister and boyfriend. Burgess was “embarrassed” and “uncomfortable” by O’Reilly’s comments but never told O’Reilly.

Addressing that 2012 tweet, the hard-left operative Bloom stated: “Ms. Burgess has used many terms to refer to herself, including on occasion ‘bitch’ and the N word. That does not give others – especially her superiors in her workplace – permission to use offensive language about her.”

O’Reilly had the #1 show on cable and was very frustrated when the media just accepted what he described as scurrilous accusations. They made no effort to question any of it and the Fox owners were not there for him.

About Burgess’s false report against her boyfriend, which the media could easily have unearthed, the police document stated the arresting officer wrote: “I asked Ms. Burgess where the gun was that she was struck with in the face, she replied there is no gun. I again asked her where the gun was, and if she had been assaulted. Ms. Burgess stated there was no gun, and he didn’t assault me!”

The boyfriend told police she had threatened him, saying she would call “the cops saying you hit me with a gun!”

According to the police document, Burgess was arrested for filing a false felony report and for violating a personal protection order.

The attack on O’Reilly began with a NY Times story citing three claims by women made more than 10 years before. That story was the impetus for a Media Matters [David Brock-George Soros] boycott of advertisers which followed. Burgess’s claim had a significant impact because it was the nail in his coffin.

The truth is going to come out and it will be an indictment against the hard-left, including the Soros-Brock operation but will anyone care?