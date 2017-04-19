O’Reilly’s Ouster and the Left’s Win in the War on Fox

Update: It’s official-O’Reilly is out as of Wednesday afternoon according to NBC News.

The statement from 21st Century Fox read: “The Company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel.”

He doesn’t even get a trial and none of these allegations are proven. He got the Herman Cain treatment.

NY Magazine gossip Gabriel Sherman says the Murdochs have turned against Bill O’Reilly and he has to go. This won’t come as a shock to many.

For weeks, we’ve reported on the sexual harassment issues as well as the revelations about his custody battle.

CNN was considering going after O’Reilly’s divorce records, a new low for CNN, but they don’t need to do it now.

O’Reilly has settled five sexual harassment claims to the tune of $9 million out of $13 million over the past 12 years. There is a new claim by a black woman who says he basically called her hot and referred to the color of her skin while making a kissing sound or some such thing.

Sherman has been very accurate in his gossip columns. He was right about Roger Ailes.

Exit negotiations are going quickly according to Sherman with the overriding question being whether he will be allowed to say goodbye to his audience.

As leftists convinced advertisers to drop his show over the past several weeks, his ratings have ticked up. The Murdochs are leaning against allowing him to say farewell but are concerned about ratings. They also have to decide how much money to give him. He had a multi-year $20 million contract.

It’s not known who will replace him after 21 years of ruling cable news. Whatever the truth is about the harassment claims, he was an important voice combatting the hard-left and it is no secret the Murdoch boys are very left. Fox News has been the only voice for the right. The media are the antifa of the airwaves.

O’Reilly’s leaving is a coup for the leftists warring on Fox and the right-wing. Fox will likely suffer in the ratings but that is yet to be seen.