O’Rourke’s Close with Guy Who Says Police Are Terrorists, US Is Nazi Germany

The Daily Caller News Foundation [DCNF] revealed that Blotto O’Rourke has a very close relationship to a nut job radio host and author. The man is far more fringe than the much-vilified Alex Jones. But YouTube keeps him on their platform. He’s okay because he’s a left-wing fringe guy.

HIS CLOSE ALLY IS FRINGE

Rep. Blotto O’Rourke, Sen. Ted Cruz’s opponent in the Texas senatorial race, has long been an ally of an off-the-charts radical radio host advocating for drug legalization. He frequently compares the U.S. to Nazi Germany.

Blotto has been a frequent guest on Dean Becker’s program and sponsored a press conference for Dean Becker’s book. Becker hosts the “Drug Truth Network.”

Becker has three weekly radio shows: “Century of Lies,” “Cultural Baggage” and “4:20 Drug War News.” He’s featured O’Rourke on all three of them, and has called Blotto his very good friend, DCNF wrote.

A video Becker published in March 2017 shows the American flag with a Nazi emblem and compares federal law enforcement to the terrorist group ISIS.

It isn’t surprising that Beto is friends with him. Beto recently said the police are terrorists who represent the “new Jim Crow”.

Then there is the Nazi comparison

“USA: now fighting two eternal wars. The war on drugs and the war of terror,” Becker said in the video, as images of President Donald Trump, federal law enforcement officers and Nazi depictions flash across the screen.

“The new Nazi party does not kill Jews, the new Nazi party does not goose-step. The new Nazi party does not use the word ‘Nazi,’” Becker said in the video.

O’Rourke is very extreme. He appears to like all open borders policies and uses the cutesy nickname ‘Beto’ to appeal to Hispanics. He has lied in speeches and he lied about attempting to leave the scene of an accident after causing a crash while drunk. His father got him out of any punishment.

Democrats are trying to pawn him off as a new John F. Kennedy. I knew John Kennedy, and you sir, are no John Kennedy.

Currently, a real clear politics polling average has Ted Cruz comfortably ahead of Blotto. A poll by Emerson has him up by 5 points, CBS/YouGov has his polling numbers up by 6, and a Quinnipiac poll has him up by 9 points. All polls were taken between October 1st and 3rd.