Orwell Predicted This! NFL’s Saints Attack Navy Vet as “Sad”, “Divisive”

A Navy veteran had to decline an award from the New Orleans Saints who kneel before our flag during the playing of the national anthem. Commander John Wells was left with no choice .

He is the executive director of Military Veterans Advocacy and he turned down the chance to receive the Peoples Health Champion award during the Saints’ Week 8 game.

Wells said he was declining the award because of the ongoing national anthem protests, which he called a “slap in the face” to service members.

“Although I am touched and honored to be selected for such an award, the ongoing controversy with NFL players’ disrespect for the national flag forces me to decline to participate in the presentation,” Wells said in a statement. “I am unable, in good conscience, to enter an NFL stadium while this discourtesy prevails. Since this award is tainted with the dishonorable actions of the NFL and its players, I cannot accept it.”

The Saints responded referring to HIM as “divisive”! That takes Chutzpah!

The Saints said in a statement that they were disappointed by Wells’ “sad and divisive discourse” in turning down the award.

“…We will not allow Mr. Wells’ decision and subsequent media appearances to distract our players and organization from continuing to honor and support our military and veterans. We, as an organization, have decided to move on from this sad and divisive discourse and focus our attention on supporting our military and veterans. In lieu of honoring Mr. Wells, we will use the time allotted for the Peoples Health Champion Award to highlight non-political military advocacy programs and encourage our fans and community to join us in contributing to these groups who directly support our military and veterans.”

He’s divisive??? They’re still trying to push the lie that kneeling during the anthem, showing disrespect for our country and our flag is not showing disrespect for our country and our flag. They are not only divisive, they’re stupid.

