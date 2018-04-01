Orwellian Online Dictionary Redefines ‘Assault Rifle’ in Newspeak

The online Dictionaries have been moving left to reflect the — Marxist — leftist agenda. It keeps getting worse. After the Parkland shooting, the online Merriam-Webster redefined an ‘assault rifle’ as a rifle that looks like a military rifle.

The Federalist reports:

The entry for “assault rifle,” which was updated March 31, 2018, reads as follows:

noun: any of various intermediate-range, magazine-fed military rifles (such as the AK-47) that can be set for automatic or semiautomatic fire; also : a rifle that resembles a military assault rifle but is designed to allow only semiautomatic fire

An Internet archive search shows the Merriam-Webster entry for “assault rifle” appears to be different now than it was before the shooting. A cached version of the same entry from June 13, 2016, has this definition:

noun: any of various automatic or semiautomatic rifles with large capacity magazines designed for military use

That is clearly inaccurate. They are conflating military weapons with ordinary rifles to suit their narrative.

This redefining of words to suit the leftist viewpoint has been going on for some time. The dictionary is now Newspeak.

The Internet is a fount of information and at the same time, it is a sewer of deceit and misleading “facts”, but did you know it might also be changing the language under the guise of serving as a dictionary? This is a form of fake news previously unmentioned. Another Example of Newspeak When you google the word “patriot”, you will get synonyms: nationalist, loyalist; chauvinist, jingoist, flag-waver and a sample sentence, “would a true patriot abandon a comrade?” Since when is a ‘patriot’ a ‘jingoist’ or a ‘comrade’? The power thesaurus has a whole host of synonyms including: jingoist, guerrilla, hundred percent, socialist, vigilante, communist, cosmopolite. A ‘patriot’ is a ‘socialist’, vigilante’, ‘communist’ in the leftist mind. That is what the left does — things is the opposite of what they say. Thesaurus.net includes the following in the definition of a ‘patriot’: hard hat, communist, chauvinist, irregular et al. “Irregular”? “Communist”? WordHippo included: xenophobe. A xenophobe is a xenophobe and there’s nothing patriotic about being a “xenophobe”. All of them included “flag-waver” which became a negative decades ago for no good reason. They all include “partisan” which, unfortunately, has altered the meaning of the word. Patriotism should never be “partisan”. In what world is a “communist” or a “socialist” a”patriot”?