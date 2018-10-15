Other Dems Want Some of Fake Hispanic Beto O’Rourke’s $38 Million

Fake Hispanic ‘Beto’ O’Rourke flew out onto the stage on a skateboard at a college in Corpus Christi to the delight of the college students. Even though it’s a ridiculous cheap trick, it was wildly applauded by the audience of college students and professors.

Beto has a war chest of more than $38 million dollars. Most of Beto’s money comes from New York and California. Shocker!

The hard-left really wants this guy.

Other Democrats want some of his funds, giving true meaning to the words — redistribution of wealth. They want to give the money to other Democrats who might actually have a chance of winning.

With red-state Democratic Senate candidates dropping in the polls, a growing chorus of party officials is suggesting that Mr. O’Rourke share his bulging war chest with other candidates and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee…

“It will be bad for everyone, Beto included, if he finishes his race with money in the bank when that money could’ve helped elect Democrats in Missouri, Tennessee or North Dakota,” Mr. Miller added [Matthew Miller, democratic strategist].

Kamala Harris, the female Obama, and Cory Booker, Spartacus, are also testing the 2020 presidential waters.

I’d be remiss if I didn’t their other candidate, Mike Bloomberg. He will take our guns, large sodas and jumbo popcorn away.