OUCH! CNN’s Acosta Proved a 3rd Time Security at the Border WORKS!

One of the popular Twitter users lived near the RV Park where Jim Acosta televised his last report of the night Thursday. The buffoonish reporter traveled to the border at the same time as the President to show there were no problems of illegal immigration. He filmed three times.

The merry-andrew televised two reports, claiming there was no sign of an illegal immigrant he calls undocumented workers, but for each of the two segments, he was standing next to a nice tall wall/fence.

He was roundly mocked throughout the day and into the evening for proving ‘walls work’.

The third time was a charm, or at least he thought so. He stood by the Rio Grande in an RV park. There were no undocumented workers as he said. But the user, Techno Fog, explained why there wasn’t.

JIM ACOSTA DID IT AGAIN!

After reading Techno’s series of tweets, it’s apparent that it would not be a sane place for illegals to cross. Acosta is an IDIOT! He proved security works!

Look at how smug the dope is in the clip

I try not to get autobiographical, but I lived 5 minutes from that RV park (Chimney Park). I’m an expert on the area. Let me tell you why there’s no fence. https://t.co/Q8jFrypINW — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 11, 2019

Nothing on the Mexican side

For starters, there’s nothing on the Mexican side. Less urban density means less cover. Nowhere for smugglers to hide. Also – the Rio Grande is wider and deeper in this section than in other parts. It’s a logistical challenge. pic.twitter.com/eQVXiEXPSV — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 11, 2019

Lots of security

There’s LOTS of security in this area. CBP office is 10 mins away. pic.twitter.com/foXO1OrVhv — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 11, 2019

Closely monitored

This section of the Rio Grande is constantly monitored by boats. I circled a gas station 6 minutes away (terrible food). That’s where they fill up the boats. The next door apartments are full of CBP/ICE/Texas DPS Agents. pic.twitter.com/nHTQfxZK73 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 11, 2019

Heightened helicopter activity

The location is 10 minutes from the Anzalduas Int’l Bridge. An area of heightened security with a good amount of aircraft/helicopter activity. pic.twitter.com/Tr30Cykjpy — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 11, 2019

Levee

Also, there’s a levee just inside the TX side and an elevated road (pictured) that goes down to Granjeno TX (3 miles away). Levee ends at RV park; road continues. The levee road provides great visibility. CBP trucks there constantly. pic.twitter.com/29h75GxKT4 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 11, 2019

Troopers

As a final layer of security, @GregAbbott_TX sent LOTS of DPS Troopers to the border. You see many on the south side of Mission TX (near RV park). They’ve helped tremendously. TLDR: Acosta doesn’t understand why there’s no fence at the RV park. — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 11, 2019

Boat ramp for CBP

It gets worse for @acosta He was about 25 yards from a boat ramp sometimes used by Customs and Border Protection (CBP). He was 50 yards away from a vantage point routinely used by CBP. pic.twitter.com/EiDRq949kf — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 11, 2019

Oh, look, the BP SUVs are right there!

You can actually see Border Patrol SUVs stationed right next to the RV Park in Google Maps. It’s a natural observation point at the bend of the Rio Grande. (see pic 2) pic.twitter.com/rpkTZzkhJe — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 11, 2019

LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER VINSON OUSLEY VOUCHED FOR THIS

I can vouch for this. I too live near the area. I worked this area in a law enforcement capacity for over a decade. Strategically placed walls work. If you put a wall where there doesn’t need to be one, that would be a waste of money. https://t.co/Lnp018fYj1 — Vinson Ousley (@VinsonOusley) January 12, 2019