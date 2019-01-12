OUCH! CNN’s Acosta Proved a 3rd Time Security at the Border WORKS!

One of the popular Twitter users lived near the RV Park where Jim Acosta televised his last report of the night Thursday. The buffoonish reporter traveled to the border at the same time as the President to show there were no problems of illegal immigration. He filmed three times.

The merry-andrew televised two reports, claiming there was no sign of an illegal immigrant he calls undocumented workers, but for each of the two segments, he was standing next to a nice tall wall/fence.

He was roundly mocked throughout the day and into the evening for proving ‘walls work’.

The third time was a charm, or at least he thought so. He stood by the Rio Grande in an RV park. There were no undocumented workers as he said. But the user, Techno Fog, explained why there wasn’t.

JIM ACOSTA DID IT AGAIN!

After reading Techno’s series of tweets, it’s apparent that it would not be a sane place for illegals to cross. Acosta is an IDIOT! He proved security works!

Look at how smug the dope is in the clip

Nothing on the Mexican side

Lots of security

Closely monitored

Heightened helicopter activity

Levee

Troopers

Boat ramp for CBP

Oh, look, the BP SUVs are right there!

LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER VINSON OUSLEY VOUCHED FOR THIS

