OUCH! Lindsey Graham Might Think Twice Before He Insults Tom Cotton Again

Lindsey Graham tried to put down Senator Tom Cotton by comparing him to Iowa Congressman Steve King. It was supposed to be an insult because Graham, Mr. Amnesty, thinks King is a hard-liner.

“The Tom Cotton approach has no viability here,” Graham said last week. “He’s become sort of the Steve King of the Senate.”

Senator Cotton didn’t miss a beat and pummeled Graham in the nicest way, without Graham’s snakiness.

Cotton spotlighted the vast differences between King and Graham, the extremely unpopular presidential candidate who dropped out of the race because he couldn’t even muster 1% in the polls.

“The difference between Steve King and Lindsey Graham is that Steve King can actually win an election in Iowa,” Cotton said. “We had an election in 2016. Immigration was a major issue there, and the American people — and especially Republican primary voters — made it clear that they wanted Donald Trump’s vision of immigration policy, not Lindsey Graham’s.”