Our Children Are Being Exposed to Systemic Degradation, Must See Video

We are in big trouble in this country. People are unaware of just how bad it is.

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin spoke about America’s youth and what they are facing today from systemic pornography, degradation, marginalization of others. Bill O’Reilly played a portion of the speech and commented afterward as to why we are in big trouble in this country.

We have to teach our children to believe in something greater than ourselves, but too many aren’t. All that our country was built on is being eroded by the hard-left and the perverted people who have attached themselves to the movement.

Just listen to this four-minute segment.