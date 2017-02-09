Donald Trump and his family have been subjected to non-stop attacks by the Hollywood elite, but do people know who they are idolizing and holding up as icons?

It’s not surprising so many of them are vulgar communists when you look into their lack of ethics, starting with ignoring pedophilia in Hollywood.

There are said to be 100 active, high-powered pedophiles being sheltered in Hollywood.

Maybe they should clean up their own house before they tell the rest of us how to live.

The people who have a stranglehold on society shelter pedophiles, according to Elijah Wood. Wood had leading parts in The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. Hollywood is the cesspool many of us knew it to be.

The actor told The Sunday Times in May of last year that young actors in Hollywood are being sexually abused by predatory high-powered ‘vipers’ working in the industry and the child abuse is “probably still happening”. Fortunately for Wood, his mother protected him from the molesters.

It’s a story that has been around for years and some industry celebrities have been convicted after testimony by child actors like Corey Feldman who said he was “surrounded” by molesters when he was a teenager.

The 80’s teen icon Corey Haim, who starred with Corey Feldman in The Two Cory’s, revealed that he engaged in self-mutilation after being sexually assaulted by a man while filming the coming-of-age drama Lucas in 1985. “[I was] raped, so to speak, when I was about 14-and-a-half years old,” he admitted while remaining mum on the identity of the culprit, Radar Online reported.

There were two who molested him. He eventually killed himself with a drug addiction.

The Australian reported:

The most explosive allegations of Hollywood paedophilia surround “pool parties” at a Los ­Angeles mansion in the late 1990s hosted primarily by Marc Collins-Rector. He had co-founded Digital Entertainment Network, which generated its own online content — some of it with overtly ped­erastic tones.

DEN attracted almost $US100m of investment from Hollywood giants, including David Geffen and Michael Huffington, as well as Bryan Singer, now one of the most feted directors in Hollywood, and the film maker behind The Usual Suspects and the billion-dollar-grossing X-Men franchise. Geffen, Huffington and Singer are all alleged to have been at the parties but none is accused of any wrongdoing.

At these parties, Collins-Rector and other men are said to have sexually assaulted at least six teenage boys, according to lawsuits filed in 2000 and 2014. Michael Egan, who was a teenager at the time of the alleged abuse in 1999, sued Singer and two other men, ­alleging serious sexual abuse. He had to drop this suit after he was found to have contradicted himself. A federal judge accused him of lying in court.

Singer has denied all claims of child abuse and said the accusations against him were a “sick, twisted shakedown”.

The Australian continued:

Another convicted pedophile, Brian Peck, was also a guest at the parties. Singer had given him cameo roles in two of the X-Men films. In 2004 Peck was found guilty of abusing a famous young actor on the Nickelodeon network. After prison Peck returned to Hollywood, where he accepted a role as a dialogue coach on the sitcom Anger Management, starring Charlie Sheen. Peck later went on to play, of all things, a sex education teacher in a film.

Anne Henry, co-founder of Bizparentz – a group to help young actors – said that Tinseltown is currently sheltering around “100 active abusers”.

Last year, a documentary, An Open Secret, opened to the public detailing child sex abuse in the entertainment industry. Produced by acclaimed filmmaker Amy Berg, it gives evidence to the fact that child sex abuse is written into the very culture of the entertainment industry, and sadly, there is a preponderance of evidence to support that claim.

The movie is horrifying.

