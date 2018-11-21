Outgoing Chair Trey Gowdy Beats Out Dems & Asks for Ivanka’s Emails

On his way out the door, Trey Gowdy wants answers on Ivanka Trump’s emails and he wants them by December 5. Why he didn’t ask in 2017 is a mystery. The story is a year-and-a-half old.
The Democrats were going to investigate anyway. It’s not only Gowdy who is asking. Ron Johnson is also. The left on social media is thrilled since they think Ivanka and Jared are criminals who will end up in prison. The left is unhinged.
GOWDY’S ON THE HUNT
As Oversight Committee chair, Trey Gowdy is requesting information from the White House regarding the report yesterday about Ivanka Trump‘s use of personal email.
In a letter to John Kelly obtained by reporters Tuesday night, Gowdy cites the initial Washington Post report and writes, “Ms.Trump’s use of a personal email account for official communications may implicate the Presidential Records Act and other security and recordkeeping requirements. In light of the importance and necessity of preserving the public record and doing so in a manner that is reflective of relevant statutory and regulatory requirements, the Committee must assess whether the White House took adequate steps to archive Ms. Trump’s emails and prevent a reoccurrence.”
He wants letters that cite ‘official business’ and wants to know if any were classified.
NEW: Outgoing OGR Chair Trey Gowdy is seeking information from the White House about Ivanka Trump’s personal email use, requesting info and a briefing. Here’s the letter he sent WH COS Kelly today pic.twitter.com/3COm1BwsBO
— Jeremy Herb (@jeremyherb) November 20, 2018
RON JOHNSON ALSO WANTS THE EMAILS
Ron Johnson, Homeland Sec. chair, wants a briefing from the acting W.H. counsel on Ivanka’s use of private email to conduct government biz.
Trey Gowdy, outgoing Oversight chair, wants a briefing from John Kelly and to know if sensitive or classified info was contained in them.
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 21, 2018
I’m going to take the Limbaugh stance on this topic… REFUSE to even discuss this unless and until they can show Ivanka set up a personal server in her basement bathroom, wiped that server clean and deleted thousands of emails under subpoena.
Oh and I would also add, when they subpoena past president Obama before congress to answer questions as to WHY he was knowingly sending emails to Hillary’s illegal server, I might be more interested in the matter. But until then, they can go pound sand.
So far, AT LEAST 70+ CIA assets working abroad were executed thanks to Hillary’s illegal private server… that we know of. Could actually be considerably more than that.
While I came to thoroughly enjoy watching Trey Gowdy turn the screws on Democrats during hearings at the end of they day, NOBODY was EVER held accountable. It was much fluff, no substance. There was a time I thought Gowdy would make a great AG, now I see he too can go pound sand.