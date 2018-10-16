Outrage? Caravan of Mostly Young Foreign Men Triples as It Nears US

A foreign journalist with ties to terror and who sympathizes with radical Islamists is the source of much angst in the media, but where is the outrage over the very serious opioid epidemic? We have heard that doctors are over-prescribing but who is actually concerned about the enormous amount of drugs pouring over our border? Cartels and drug dealers actually live in the U.S. and use our parks for their drug operations!

Jamal Khashoggi was living in the U.S. but he is a Saudi citizen. Why aren’t we concerned about our citizens, especially our children being dragged into a slow death of drug addiction?

Mexico allows terrorists, rapists, and drugs to flow through our borders every day. We lost 72,000 Americans last year to drug overdoses. They are a route for the criminals from countries to the south.

Where is the damn outrage?

The President is threatening to cut off aid to Honduras for not stopping these hordes of young men who will claim to be children.

THE CRIMINALS AND FAMILIES ARE COMING, 3,000 STRONG IN TIME FOR THE ELECTION

The foreigners coming across our borders are brought by criminals and transnational gangs. Many of these foreigners are criminals and terrorists themselves.

The mob of future illegals marching with cartels and leftist organizations from the United States are traveling to the USA and say we have to let them in. They are currently in Guatemala and will reach the U.S. before the elections.

Democrats are pushing this to make the President look bad. He’s damned if he does and damned if he doesn’t.

Many of the foreigners are from the Middle East, Africa, and parts unknown. We have no idea who these people are but we do know many end up committing crimes that never should have happened.

Don’t believe the garbage about people not wanting them because they’re bigots. It’s bull.

The mob has tripled and continues to grow as it nears the U.S.

Reuters reported on the numbers as best they can.

Up to 3,000 migrants crossed from Honduras into Guatemala on Monday on a trek northward, after a standoff with police in riot gear and warnings from Washington that migrants should not try to enter the United States illegally, Reuters reported.

The crowd more than doubled in size from Saturday alone, when more than 1,000 people set off from northern Honduras in what has been dubbed “March of the Migrant,” an organizer said. The migrants plan to seek refugee status in Mexico or pass through to the United States. Almost all plan to enter the U.S.

The arrogance of these invaders is a marvel.

“We’re going to drop in on Donald Trump. He has to take us in,” said Andrea Fernandez, 24, who left Honduras with a newborn baby, a 5-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son because she said she could not find work and feared for their safety, according to Reuters.

The “feared for their safety” crap is what the cartels and U.S. groups are telling them to say. Nothing has changed in these South American and Central American countries in decades. They are not refugees. They are foreigners invading our shores and many bring crime with them.

Look at the hordes in the next clip — notice how many are young men of cartel age. They will all claim to be children, we will support them, and they will bring their families in later. Some in the group are very young children and were sent by their parents with criminal cartels. Their parents will come later too and they are the kind of people who would send their little girls and boys with criminals. Who wants them?

Watch:

Do people honestly believe the drug cartels aren’t largely responsible? Los Zetas run Chicago and that is the source of their gun crimes. They also run NYC. THEY ARE ALMOST ALL YOUNG MEN ‘Yes, we can’: Honduran migrant caravan crosses Guatemala border, heads for U.S. https://t.co/29O5pUMPDd pic.twitter.com/DKmKOLNMWv — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) October 16, 2018 THE PRESIDENT IS TRYING If you want these unvetted foreigners invading our borders, vote Democrat. They want open borders. “Op-Ed praises Trump Administrations efforts at the Border.” @FoxNews The Washington Examiner States, “Finally, the government has taken steps to stop releasing unaccompanied minors to criminals and traffickers.” This was done by the Obama Administration! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2018 He has also issued an ultimatum to Honduras — stop it or lose aid.

THE PRICE OF IMPORTING DRUG CARTELS

In North Carolina, some dedicated Americans are keeping track of child rapes by foreigners and the results are horrifying.

North Carolinians For Immigration Reform and Enforcement (NCFIRE) reports on their website on each sex crime against children monthly. In September alone, 9 illegal aliens were arrested for 16 child rape or child sexual assault charges in North Carolina. Go to their website here if you don’t believe it’s a horrible program. Multiply this by 50 states. NC isn’t even a state with the largest influx of foreigners.

THOSE WHO DIE FROM CARTELS’ DRUGS

Parents are detailing the tragic loss of their talented children in obituaries. The death toll is rising and these are unnecessary deaths.

Watch and weep:

Here is one obituary from a North Carolina family who lost their 22-year old son Clay Shephard.

Our charismatic and beautiful son and brother died Sunday morning from a drug overdose. Clay was the youngest of four children, raised in a loving home in Apex with two brothers and one sister. Outwardly Clay looked like he had it all: Intelligence, confidence, athletic ability, height, beautiful blue eyes, broad smile, fantastic wit, and the ability to engage and forge a relationship with anyone. Inwardly Clay was sensitive and had struggles that he hid well from his close and clannish family.

We loved Clay with all of our hearts, but we now know that was not enough to shield him from the world. This note isn’t an attempt to assign blame for Clay’s death. It’s not to vent our anger and frustration at a world where drugs can be ordered and delivered through the internet. We write this obituary in hope that it may provide an insight to those that need to change their behavior one night at a time.

Clay was a solid student, decent athlete, and a very likeable kid. With his seemingly endless positive traits, he had the potential to be anything from a captivating politician to a brilliant engineer, but drugs began to creep into Clay’s life while he was in high school. Read the rest here…