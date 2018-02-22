Outrageous! This Is What Happened to the Armed Guard at Stoneman High

People have asked where the armed deputy was when Nikolas Cruz was rampaging through Stoneman High. The answer has always been, we have 45 acres to patrol. As it turns out, that wasn’t the issue.

The sheriff’s deputy at Stoneman Douglas High School never went in while the gunman shot up the children and killed two staff members. The school resource officer assigned to the school did nothing and waited outside. This is according to the NY Times and CNN.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said video footage showed the deputy, Scot Peterson, arrive on the west side of the high school’s freshman building and take up a position. Peterson, though, did not enter the school.

He was armed and in uniform.

When reporters asked what the deputy should have done, Israel said Peterson should have: “Went in, addressed the killer, killed the killer.”

He added he was: “Devastated. Sick to my stomach. There are no words.”

He Gets to Retire

Peterson was suspended without pay but has since retired before an internal investigation could take place.

The video has not been released and might never be.

Seventeen people were murdered and more than a dozen others were wounded. The man charged with protecting them sat outside.

He isn’t the only one who failed in his duty. The FBI failed to follow up on two warnings, the school underreacted after 20 violent episodes, social services underreacted, and the police did nothing through 39 calls to the home. We now find out a deputy let the killer tear through the school killing people.

Therefore, who do we blame? We blame Republicans, the rifle, the NRA, and President Trump. That’s the insane society we currently live in.

JUST IN: Broward Sheriff says armed school resource deputy who was on duty at Stoneman Douglas the day of the shooting has been suspended without pay pending investigation; Sheriff Israel says the deputy opted to resign/retire. https://t.co/WyLmaDb2n0 pic.twitter.com/ApSeQbZV70 — ABC News (@ABC) February 22, 2018