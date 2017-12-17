Outrageous Interview by Joe Biden

Joe Biden gave an outrageous interview to CBS and if he believes what he’s saying, which is doubtful, he is not dealing with all oars in the water. Joe Biden was on CBS Morning and had the gall to say the Trump administration is “shredding the fabric of society to gain power”! It’s the exact opposite. The President is trying to give the power back to the people after the Obama administration subverted the Constitution and robbed the people of power.

Democrats are being snookered.

