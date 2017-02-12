Outrageous! Teacher Union President Rants About “Punching People in the Face”

This is outrageous, even for this classless union leader.

UFT President Michael Mulgrew set quite an example at a teacher conference last month. If people don’t like Common Core, he’s coming for them. He will “punch people in the face” and “push them in the dirt”.

This is what represents the 75,000 teachers in New York City. Notice the cheers from the audience.

Sounds just like a mob leg breaker, except none of those wise guys were dumb enough to deliberately advertise their threats in front of an audience and live video feed.