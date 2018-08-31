Over 3,000 Illegals Registered to Vote in Only 13 Cities — Sanctuary Cities

Let each citizen remember at the moment he is offering his vote that he is not making a present or a compliment to please an individual–or at least that he ought not so to do; but that he is executing one of the most solemn trusts in human society for which he is accountable to God and his country. ~ Samuel Adams

While Democrats have people buffaloed by labeling the Russians as the biggest threat to our elections, it’s the Democrats who are the biggest threat. They have subtly encouraged the illegal aliens in sanctuary cities to vote and could be. Thousands are registered.

More than 3,000 foreign nationals were listed on voter rolls across 13 sanctuary cities, according to Public Interest Legal Foundation research released Monday, The Daily Caller News Foundation reported.

The study, which collected data on 13 sanctuary cities and counties in seven different states, discovered that between 2006 and 2018 approximately 3,120 non-U.S. citizens were illegally able to vote in U.S. elections. The breakdown of jurisdictions and foreign voters is as follows:

Arlington, Virginia — 145 voters

Chesterfield County, Virginia — 321 voters

Chicago, Illinois — 232 voters

DeKalb County, Georgia — 11 voters

Essex County, New Jersey — 107 voters

Fairfax County, Virginia — 1,334 voters

Middlesex County, New Jersey — 346 voters

New York, New York — 6 voters

Ocean County, New Jersey — 3 voters

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — 317 voters

Riverside County, California — 6 voters

San Diego County, California — 264 voters

San Francisco County, California — 28 voters

Virginia is the worst one in this group since Virginia is going blue. In some of the swing states, it could mean the election.

This study only represents 13 cities. There are more than 300 of these sanctuary cities.

Thank the Democrats’ Motor Voter Act that automatically registers them. They never have to prove they are citizens.

But, don’t worry, Democrats say there is no election fraud.