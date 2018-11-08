Overheard on a Train! Top Dem’s Plans & It’s Not to Make America Great

Powerful Democrat Jerrold Nadler was overheard by Federalist reporter Mollie Hemingway discussing the Democrat Party’s plans to impeach Justice Brett Kavanaugh. He also said they are “all in” on the Russia probe.

This is what they think is important, not legislating, dealing with the debt, making Ameria safer.

There is a word for that —corruption. There are plenty in the Republican Party who are no better. What they care about is their next election.

Jerrold Nadler was making a series of phone calls to discuss the party’s next moves. He was speaking loudly. You know how loud people can be on a phone on a train.

DO IT QUIETLY

Nadler told one person on the phone he wants to investigate Kavanaugh for perjury, but when he explained his reasoning, his facts were wrong. He was referencing an NBC News article which was misleading.

One person he spoke with said they should go about “it quietly”. Nadler said they can’t because word gets out that the FBI and the committee are reaching out to witnesses.

During his conversations, Nadler lamented identity politics [good] and the thriving economy [bad] and worried about Democrats losing working-class voters while gaining elite former Republicans and suburban women.

While worried about identity politics, he identifies the people he doesn’t want to be identified with.

The partisan hack will be the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee when Democrats assume power in January.

With one private party, Nadler said there were two routes to Kavanaugh. He wants more investigations and he thinks perjury is on the plate.

THE PERJURY BEEF

His other plan is to go after Kavanaugh because “there’s a real indication that Kavanaugh committed perjury.” He claimed that The Atlantic published an article about the allegations of a third woman. Then he claimed that when Kavanaugh was “asked at a committee hearing under oath when he first heard of the subject, he said, ‘When I’d heard of the Atlantic article.’ But there is an email chain apparently dating from well before that from him about ‘How can we deal with this?’” Nadler told the caller.

Nadler was apparently discussing a slightly different claim, since debunked, which is that Kavanaugh perjured himself when he denied hearing of The New Yorker’s disputed allegation involving Deborah Ramirez until the story came out. Considering that The New Yorker included a denial from Kavanaugh in its own controversial story, and was asking him about it right before publication, and he acknowledged all that in his Senate testimony, it’s unclear how fruitful such a perjury claim would be…

IMPEACHING TRUMP

According to Ms. Hemingway, Nadler said Russia investigations would be under a broad umbrella of holding Trump “accountable,” since it’s a more palatable argument than impeachment, that they would be going “all-in,” and much of what they get to would be “depending on what [special counsel Robert] Mueller finds.” Still, he said the Judiciary Committee would only be in a supportive role to Rep. Adam Schiff and the Intelligence Committee, which has “a way ahead start on that.” Still, he said Judiciary “will have a role” in the Russia investigations.

Nadler jumped right on the attack wagon. Following the train ride, Nadler weighed in on Twitter about the news that Attorney General Jeff Sessions has resigned, using the language of accountability: “Americans must have answers immediately as to the reasoning behind @realDonaldTrump removing Jeff Sessions from @TheJusticeDept. Why is the President making this change and who has authority over Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation? We will be holding people accountable.”

Ironically, in March 2017, Nadler wanted Sessions to resign.

The article by Ms. Hemingway can be read in full at The Federalist.

TUCKER EXPLAINS THE DEMOCRAT GOALS WHICH AREN’T TO MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN

Democrats want more than anything President Trump’s tax returns, to impeach Justice Brett Kavanaugh, intensify the Russia probe, and further open borders policies.

The Democrats are already calling the Senate illegitimate. They will likely cooperate on nothing.

Joy Behar doesn’t know what gerrymandering is but discussed it anyway on her show. Many in the Democratic media are irresponsible.

Near the end of the clip, Tucker also discussed the effect of immigration on state after state.

NANCY PELOSI HAS SOME GOALS

The most powerful woman in Washington, and potentially the next speaker of the House, has consistently talked about three issues for House Democrats in 2019:

Campaign finance and ethics reform, with an emphasis on disclosure, chipping away at the Supreme Court’s Citizens United ruling and elevating small donors

ruling and elevating small donors Lowering health care costs by attacking prescription drug prices

Boosting the American economy through infrastructure spending

The first one is no-go because it violates the First Amendment right to free speech. It also does nothing about the big money coming from unions, Planned Parenthood and other organizations that have a crony relationship with the Democrat Party.

The last two are issues for both parties and there might be a way to work on those with the House Democrats. McConnell is said to be “minimally enthusiastic”.

The two parties haven’t been able to agree on the last two initiatives for decades, however.

What is more likely is we will see investigation after investigation, hearings, subpoenas, and lawsuits initiated by the Democrats.