Spoiled elitist Meryl Streep took to a stage last month to tear Donald Trump apart before millions. Last night she did it again at a national LGBT awards ceremony and dinner. She bloviated emotionally and dramatically about Trump and his followers responding to her vicious attack on the President the month before. The gist of her comments was that he and his followers aren’t allowed to hit back.

She called them “brown shirts”

Some consider Streep an overrated boor, it’s not only Trump, but she thinks she’s “over-berated”. That’s a matter of opinion.

“Yes, I am the most overrated, over-decorated and currently, I am the most over-berated actress … of my generation,” Streep said.

Streep said she wished she could stay at home and “and load the dishwasher” rather than take a podium to speak out adding that “the weight of all these honors” she’s received in her career compelled her to speak out.

“It’s terrifying to put the target on your forehead,” she said. “And it sets you up for all sorts of attacks and armies of brown shirts and bots and worse, and the only way you can do it is if you feel you have to. You have to! You don’t have an option. You have to.”

The actress wants to criticize the administration without anyone condemning her for it. She also hopes she lives through his tenure.

“But if we live through this precarious moment — if his catastrophic instinct to retaliate doesn’t lead us to nuclear winter — we will have much to thank this president for. Because he will have woken us up to how fragile freedom really is.”

In case you didn’t notice, she hates Donald Trump

Streep said the country has now learned “how the authority of the executive, in the hands of a self-dealer, can be wielded against the people, and the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. The whip of the executive can, through a Twitter feed, lash and intimidate, punish and humiliate, delegitimize the press and all of the imagined enemies with spasmodic regularity and easily provoked predictability.”

it should be noted that Streep has no problem with the abusive left who have been rioting and causing millions in damages in our major cities, most recently in Berkeley and Portland.

“All of us have the human right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” the actress said.

That doesn’t apply to the tens of millions who disgree with her, however.

With a flourish, the melodramatic Streep concluded, “If you think people were mad,” Streep said, “when they thought the government was coming after their guns, wait until you see when they try to take away our happiness.”

The only ones taking away happiness right now are the unhinged left.