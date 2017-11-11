Papadopoulos’s Russian Contact Professor Mifsud Has Disappeared

Professor Joseph Mifsud, a Maltese academic and one of the main subjects in the FBI affidavit against Donald Trump’s ex-foreign policy adviser, George Papadopoulos, has disappeared. Papadopoulos is the Trump ‘aide’ who appears to have met with Trump in a large group once and was dubbed the ‘coffee boy’. Trump couldn’t remember who he was.

Mifsud was Papadopoulos’s Russia contact – the ‘Professor’ – who was going to give him dirt on Hillary Clinton though he later denied ever saying that to Papadopoulos.

Last week, Mifsud described Papadopoulos’ claim that he knew about Russia’s material on Clinton as “baloney.”

“I absolutely exclude the fact that I spoke of secrets regarding Hillary Clinton,” he told La Repubblica.

Those were his last public words on the subject and it’s not looking good for ole Joe.

Mifsud, who was a regular on the foreign policy circuit, has disappeared. He’s gone and can not be found anywhere.

CNN’s Nic and Tom say “a key figure in the US special counsel investigation into Russian influence over the 2016 US presidential election, Mifsud has gone to ground.” [or Siberia, or to swim with the fishes]

Have no fear. Those indomitable CNN reporters Tom Lister and Nic Robertson are on the case on behalf of CNN, the Clinton News Network.

Last Thursday the ‘Professor’ disappeared from the private university in Rome where he teaches. That is the last anyone has heard from him. All efforts to find him have been in vain.

Just another tidbit from the Mueller investigation.