Paradise Is Gone! Frightening Photos of the Raging Fires in California

Three massive fires have been raging in California. Twenty-three people are confirmed dead with people being found burned to death in cars. About 100 people are still missing in Butte County.
The worst is the large Camp Fire in Northern California. More than 6,700 homes and commercial buildings have been lost in Butte County, making it the most destructive fire to property in state history. Huge swaths of the town of Paradise were lost.
PARADISE IS GONE
The remarkable photos will leave you shocked. It’s very upsetting, heartbreaking really.
At least 25 people have died in California as devastating wildfires continue to rage on both ends of the state. https://t.co/eXXoWJjH15
Words fail me. This is the Woolsey Fire approaching Malibu as people desparately are trying to evacuate on PCH. pic.twitter.com/rdJGvbu7kN
I had never heard of a fire tornado until today and I really kind of hope I never see a firenado again in my life. This legitimately feels like biblical levels of destruction. #CaliforniaFires pic.twitter.com/JxUw3C1i3B
WATCH: Father sings to 3-year-old daughter to keep her calm as they drive through the devastating Camp Fire. https://t.co/CF8OrNG8yM@GadiNBC and @Miguelnbc will have the latest on the #CaliforniaFires tonight on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt. pic.twitter.com/1eTdP0S1s0
All that’s left of our neighbor’s house across the street. #WoolseyFire pic.twitter.com/m0ras5eer8
The #WoolseyFire is now moving east. This photo from outside the Bell Canyon gate. pic.twitter.com/GvvaNYuxIk
VIDEO: A firenado was seen during the #WoolseyFire in Calabasas. https://t.co/WJIBBzN8QL pic.twitter.com/EoQCC8tLiQ
Officials say more than 3,000 firefighters are battling the blazes, but poor conditions have allowed the fires to grow. https://t.co/TAHzhtxRiB
The #WoolseyFire from our front yard in Bell Canyon. Has crested the ridge and looks to be threatening more homes here. pic.twitter.com/1lJtYTUS6G
The fire situation in Bell Canyon is getting worse. The winds gusts are incredibly powerful. @KNX1070 pic.twitter.com/YvDCeDGpLO
GLOBAL SUPERTANKER ON ITS WAY
Fox News firefighters doing battle against Northern California’s massive and deadly Camp Fire have received help from Colorado – in the form of the world’s largest airplane designed for firefighting. The President is angry that California isn’t doing the right thing by Californians because of their ideology.
The Global SuperTanker, a modified Boeing 747-400 that can carry 18,000 gallons of fire retardant, was deployed Friday and Saturday, the Denver Post reported. By way of comparison, standard tankers only hold about 1100 gallons.
THE GLOBAL WARMING DEBATE COMES UP
The left has been blaming global warming for days and the President tweeted blame on poor forest management, which does account for some fires. The worst fires at this time aren’t in the forest, however. There has been a long drought in California.
California Professional Firefighters President Brian K. Rice condemned the President’s timing.
“The president’s message attacking California and threatening to withhold aid to the victims of the cataclysmic fires is ill-informed, ill-timed and demeaning to those who are suffering as well as the men and women on the front lines,” Rice, the top executive of the union that represents firefighters in California, said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.
Some of the problems of fires are poor forest management and a strong case has been made for the governor’s poor handling of the drought. It’s infuriating.
Poor forest management, protecting animals, insects due Gai environmental policies results in raging fires.
I don’t believe the president was threatening to withhold aid from victims. This statement was widely misinterpreted. He was threatening to generally withhold federal money from California unless they improve their forest management.
And Paradise may not be exactly in the mountains, but it is definitely forest-like land. It thickly covered in trees, conifer and other. It is very heavily wooded. That is no doubt why this fire took off like it did.
