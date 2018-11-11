Paradise Is Gone! Frightening Photos of the Raging Fires in California

Three massive fires have been raging in California. Twenty-three people are confirmed dead with people being found burned to death in cars. About 100 people are still missing in Butte County.

The worst is the large Camp Fire in Northern California. More than 6,700 homes and commercial buildings have been lost in Butte County, making it the most destructive fire to property in state history. Huge swaths of the town of Paradise were lost.

PARADISE IS GONE

The remarkable photos will leave you shocked. It’s very upsetting, heartbreaking really.

At least 25 people have died in California as devastating wildfires continue to rage on both ends of the state. https://t.co/eXXoWJjH15 — Jose A. Del Real (@jdelreal) November 11, 2018

Words fail me. This is the Woolsey Fire approaching Malibu as people desparately are trying to evacuate on PCH. pic.twitter.com/rdJGvbu7kN — Spin Doctor (@SpinDr) November 9, 2018

I had never heard of a fire tornado until today and I really kind of hope I never see a firenado again in my life. This legitimately feels like biblical levels of destruction. #CaliforniaFires pic.twitter.com/JxUw3C1i3B — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 10, 2018

WATCH: Father sings to 3-year-old daughter to keep her calm as they drive through the devastating Camp Fire. https://t.co/CF8OrNG8yM@GadiNBC and @Miguelnbc will have the latest on the #CaliforniaFires tonight on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt. pic.twitter.com/1eTdP0S1s0 — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) November 9, 2018

All that’s left of our neighbor’s house across the street. #WoolseyFire pic.twitter.com/m0ras5eer8 — Spin Doctor (@SpinDr) November 11, 2018

The #WoolseyFire is now moving east. This photo from outside the Bell Canyon gate. pic.twitter.com/GvvaNYuxIk — Spin Doctor (@SpinDr) November 9, 2018

Officials say more than 3,000 firefighters are battling the blazes, but poor conditions have allowed the fires to grow. https://t.co/TAHzhtxRiB — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) November 11, 2018

The #WoolseyFire from our front yard in Bell Canyon. Has crested the ridge and looks to be threatening more homes here. pic.twitter.com/1lJtYTUS6G — Spin Doctor (@SpinDr) November 9, 2018

The fire situation in Bell Canyon is getting worse. The winds gusts are incredibly powerful. @KNX1070 pic.twitter.com/YvDCeDGpLO — Cooper Rummell (@KNXCooper) November 9, 2018

GLOBAL SUPERTANKER ON ITS WAY

Fox News firefighters doing battle against Northern California’s massive and deadly Camp Fire have received help from Colorado – in the form of the world’s largest airplane designed for firefighting. The President is angry that California isn’t doing the right thing by Californians because of their ideology.

The Global SuperTanker, a modified Boeing 747-400 that can carry 18,000 gallons of fire retardant, was deployed Friday and Saturday, the Denver Post reported. By way of comparison, standard tankers only hold about 1100 gallons.

THE GLOBAL WARMING DEBATE COMES UP

The left has been blaming global warming for days and the President tweeted blame on poor forest management, which does account for some fires. The worst fires at this time aren’t in the forest, however. There has been a long drought in California.

California Professional Firefighters President Brian K. Rice condemned the President’s timing.

“The president’s message attacking California and threatening to withhold aid to the victims of the cataclysmic fires is ill-informed, ill-timed and demeaning to those who are suffering as well as the men and women on the front lines,” Rice, the top executive of the union that represents firefighters in California, said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

Some of the problems of fires are poor forest management and a strong case has been made for the governor’s poor handling of the drought. It’s infuriating.