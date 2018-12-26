Parents of “Marginal Santa Believer” Give the Perfect Response to Media

The President and First Lady called children on Christmas Eve to talk with them about Santa. Calls by children to Norad, the Santa trackers, were diverted to them in the White House. It was a special kindness and done with true Christmas spirit.

Unfortunately, the idiotic media found the one statement they could use to bash the President, hardly in the spirit of the season.

The President was mocked for the way he handled one call in which he asked a little 7-year-old girl if she believed in Santa. She said, “Yes, sir.”

He then said something about it’s marginal at 7, and the child said, “Yes, sir”. She didn’t know what ‘marginal’ meant.

That was the media’s cue to embarrass the President. It went viral with the usual press smuggery.

A REPORTER TRACKED THE CHILD DOWN

A local newspaper actually tracked down the young girl, who left out milk and cookies for Santa Claus on Christmas Eve and woke up to find an American Girl doll under the tree on Christmas morning.

That girl was Collman Lloyd, according to The Post & Courier. She had called NORAD looking to track Santa’s location on Christmas Eve, only to be redirected and given the chance to speak with President Trump.

The reporter got a tape of the message and posted it with a mocking comment: Do a “marginal” number of 7-year-olds believe in Santa?

The Post and Courier is marginal. Don’t they have any real news they can print? News that requires some thought and legitimate reporting?

It didn’t stop with that paper. NBC News and The Hill jumped right on it, among others.

The parents of the little girl had the perfect, gracious response.

The parents of Collman Lloyd…say they have no issue with how Trump spoke to their daughter.

In fact, dad Donald J. Lloyd, 40, (who, as it happens, shares a first name and middle initial with the president) told BuzzFeed News he would have used similar language with his daughter, and he thinks the remark is being taken out of proportion and unfairly politicized.

“I think it’s crazy it became a big deal. It’s Christmas time. I’d love to keep politics out of Christmas,” said Donald. “It didn’t bother me — I like to talk to my kids like adults.”

Collman’s mom, Erica, 40, agreed. She added that she found Trump to be extremely generous.

“I’m a teacher. I’m OK with the vocabulary,” said Erica, who teaches third grade students. “He was very kind. I was very impressed with the phone call.”

They said the call “made her Christmas”.

These are normal, nice people who can appreciate the President’s thoughtfulness. What is wrong with our media? They are such small-minded, petty people. Why should we trust them on anything?

This is the clip the parents shared with the Post and Courier.