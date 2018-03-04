Parkland High Student Calls Out Teacher Who He Says Left 75% of His Students to Die

A junior at Stoneman Douglas High School, Josh Gallagher, accused his teacher of locking him and 75% of his students out in a hallway as the gunman rampaged through the school. He called the teacher a “coward”.

Mr. Gallagher posted a scathing rebuke of his teacher Jim Gard of Pompano Beach on Twitter. He says Gard locked the door of the classroom, ignoring the screams of at least a dozen of his students.

The students had already left class when the shooting began and doubled back only to find Gard had the door locked and didn’t respond to their screams. After about four minutes, and while the shooting was going on, another teacher opened the door and let them into the room.

Gallagher added that while the shooting was going on, Gard called a news station.

Gallagher said that he found out Gard ran into the classroom and never looked back. Gard, he says, has been portrayed as a hero and he’s no hero. He wrote on Twitter, “I present the truth about a teacher Mr. Gard (Jim Gard) who calls himself a hero, and how the media portrayed him as hero when in reality he is the opposite.”

Gard Responds

Gard denies it and was shocked, he says, when Gallagher and his father, a Coral Springs police officer, laced into him after the shooting. He said he was following the rules.

The teacher told the Sun Sentinel he didn’t see anyone in the hall and was following protocol.

“I looked back down the hall and no one was around — no one,” said Gard. “You have to close the door. That’s protocol. We have no choice.”

Gard and his students were huddled in the dark by his desk when they heard a loud bang, bang on the door. “I told the kids we can’t let anyone in,” he said. “We had no idea if it was a drill or not. By the time I walked over to the door, the banging had stopped. I didn’t hear any yelling. If there were 13 kids outside the door screaming and banging I would have heard them.” The student and his father don’t want to be interviewed. “I’m not going to sensationalize this even like my teacher did,” Josh said in a Twitter message to the newspaper, referring to interviews Gard granted reporters after the shooting. “I want change to happen when it comes to protocol and the way this situation is handled. No child can feel the way I did.” There is Corroboration

Another student Connor Dietrich tweeted the same story as Gallagher without mentioning the teacher’s name. He appears to have deleted the tweet. Connor is an activist against the right and the NRA. After he posted it, students said he shouldn’t have because it gives people “like Mark Dice” fodder.

Josh Gallagher’s tweet

Im a victim of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting. Please read my story below as I present the truth about a teacher Mr. Gard (Jim Gard) who calls himself a hero, and how the media portrayed him as hero when in reality he is the opposite. pic.twitter.com/MH70M6Sqhe — Josh Gallagher (@JoshBGallagher) March 1, 2018