Parkland Student Kyle Kashuv Lays Down a Challenge to Classmate Hogg

Left-wing media and the many far-left organizations have been promoting David Hogg as the figurehead of the anti-gun youth movement. Kyle Kashuv who is promoting ideas other than anti-gun measures that would have immediate results is largely ignored.

Most media and the so-called March for Our Lives rallies are ignoring any victims who don’t parrot the anti-gun line, promoting the Democrat Party. The rallies have been Get Out the Vote efforts with little concern for the actual victims. Little is mentioned about ways to harden the schools to mass shooters.

These voter registration drives in the name of the Stoneman victims never mention the failures of the FBI, the cowardly Sheriffs, the incompetent school officials, and the failings of the social service system.

Young Hogg spouts talking points and it would be interesting to see how he fares against the free-thinking Kyle Kashuv. We might get to see that.

The Challenge

Kyle Kashuv has challenged Hogg to a debate on Twitter. He has directly messaged him with no response — at least not yet.

Hey @davidhogg111 you seem really fired up about gun control Lets debate, one Parkland student to another I’m in DC right now — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 24, 2018

… Someone call Don King https://t.co/rhqpMB4Hlk — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) March 25, 2018

Media has no excuse to pass this up https://t.co/yjR3DfrvqQ — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) March 25, 2018

Some would call this a blaring cue for one of the cable news networks to start arranging immediately… https://t.co/vihcIGXFSb — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) March 25, 2018

The other party would need to agree. @FoxNews offered to hold it but happy to do it on @CNN or @MSNBC as long as they don’t get insulted by a different opinion https://t.co/tEB29lk0d4 — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 25, 2018

Hogg’s ally, Kasky said a debate will be set up in the future but he mocked the idea of doing it on Fox News.

We’ll set up a debate in the near future. — Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) March 25, 2018

Ironically, Kasky was on Fox News Sunday morning.

Hahahahahahahahaha Fox News — Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) March 25, 2018

Kyle Kashuv isn’t backed by wingnuts. He’s grassroots.