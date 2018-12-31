Parkland Victim’s Father Tweets Irrationally at Trump Over Obama’s Wall

The President sent out a tweet yesterday that got the attention of a far-left father of a Parkland victim.

Despite 50,000 illegals pouring through our borders each month, Democrats have made it clear they won’t secure the border. One of their favorite lines is walls are medieval and they don’t work. Neither of those statements is true, but they are speaking to the idiots and the willing.

The President dealt with the issue in a tweet, referencing former president Obama’s ten-foot wall around his mansion. Trump said he agreed with him constructing the wall since it is “totally necessary for their safety and security. The U.S. needs the same thing, slightly larger version!”, he joked.

IRRATIONAL TWEETING

Along came the well-known Fred Guttenberg with his vulgar, illogical, and baseless tweet.

“You f–ng lunatic. Are you seriously trying to put our former President at risk?” Fred Guttenberg tweeted.

News flash Mr. G, most everyone heard about the wall BEFORE the President tweeted.

Guttenberg’s daughter, Jaime, was killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February. He blames guns and the President, refusing to put the blame for the crime against his daughter where it belongs.

His misplaced anger belongs with the county sheriff. The sun-sentinel conducted an exhaustive investigative report and uncovered alarming proof that the school and the sheriff’s office were very negligent. Mr. G’s not concerned about that at all.

In any case, how does Trump’s tweet put the former President at risk? It’s baffling since anyone on the Internet regularly has likely come across this information. Photos of the Obama wall being built are on google images. The President didn’t tell people to shoot Obama. Let’s get real here.

MR. GUTTENBERG WAS A PLANT TO SET UP JUSTICE KAVANAUGH

Guttenberg is the man who set up Judge Kavanaugh to get him eliminated as a nominee for Justice. He exploited his 14-year-old daughter’s death for a political agenda.

Before the hearings, the father tweeted, “I will be at Kavanaugh hearings, and I hope to play a role in ensuring that this man does not become the next Supreme Court Justice.”

He was invited to attend the hearings by gun grabbing Senator Dianne Feinstein.

Without introduction, he walked up to the judge at the end of a vile, loud, vulgar, and threatening hearing. He held out his hand, and the judge was taken aback because he didn’t know who he was. The media played it up as if the judge deliberately snubbed him because he was an outspoken Parkland parent. The media knew full well who Guttenberg was and why he was there.