Parole for Racist, Serial Cop-Killer Herman Bell Who Killed in Cold-Blood

At a time when leftists have targeted police officers, the New York parole board has set a vicious killer loose, sending a terrible message to would-be cop killers. A racist, serial cop killer will be on the loose April 17th to enjoy the sunset years his three victims will never enjoy. Antifa is one of the groups advocating for his release.

The Black Panther, who murdered three innocent officers in cold-blood, is allegedly remorseful, but his apology is pathetic.

In 2012, after decades of proclaiming his innocence, Herman Bell admitted he killed Officers Joseph Piagentini and Waverly Jones. He committed the murders with two others in his gang. Bell was not remorseful in 2012 and excused the cold-blooded killings, saying he was a political prisoner.

The Black Panthers were a criminal gang operating under the guise of acting as political dissidents who sought independence from the U.S. government.

Cold-Blooded Murder

The three came up behind the two officers who were on foot patrol and shot them in the back. After a barrage of gunshots, Piagentini was still alive. He begged for his life for the sake of his wife and two babies. With that, Herman Bell, now 70 years of age, took his gun, walked over to him and mercilessly killed him in cold blood.

A senior law enforcement officer for the NYPD called it a “disgrace”.

“Bell has never expressed sincere remorse for these premeditated assassinations of two cops,” the official fumed.

“He has also never genuinely admitted that what he did was illegal and immoral when he shot Piagentini 22 times.”

The police union is enraged.

“Herman Bell, who committed the most barbarous and heinous crimes in killing three police officers and who showed absolutely no compassion to Joe Piagentini, who pleaded for his life saying he had two small daughters, should have never been granted parole,” Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association president Pat Lynch raged in a statement.

How He Got Parole

He got parole for a BS statement. All this guy had to do to get released was say he was sorry. That’s it. So he did, still excusing his behavior.

“There was nothing political about the act, as much as I thought at the time. It was murder and horribly wrong,” Bell is quoted as saying in a report released Wednesday.

“It was horrible, something that I did, and feel great remorse for having done it.”

Thug Governor Andrew Cuomo appointed all to the Board of Commissioners who released the serial cop killer. We don’t know if the vote was unanimous. They are:

The Gang Killed Another Officer

Racist, serial cop-killers Herman Bell; Anthony Bottom, alias Jalil Abdul Muntaqim; and Albert “Nuh” Washington, of the Black Liberation Army, murdered SFPD Sergeant John Victor Young in the Ingleside District Police Station on August 29, 1971.

One of the killers stole Patrolman Jones’ weapon and used it to open fire on San Francisco, police officer, Sergeant John Victor Young.

The three cop killers were arrested and sentenced to 25 years to life. One of them died in prison. One remains in prison, and the third, Herman Bell, was granted parole in March 2018.

The Widow Wrote About This Betrayal

Officer Piagentini’s wife, now 74 years of age, wrote an informed and poignant editorial condemning this man’s release. She explained that this sets a precedent for cop killers.

“The worst thing about it is that it is setting a precedent — New York City police officers and officers all over this country are walking around with a bulls-eye on their backs.”

“There’s nothing stopping anyone from walking up to a cop and killing him as he’s pleading for his life.”

“Bell should have gotten the death penalty back then.”

His widow wrote about the horror for her and her family. Her children, babies at the time of the murder, do not have a father, the grandchildren do not have a grandfather. She wrote further:

“I don’t know whether Gov. Cuomo can reverse this decision, but it all has to do with what’s going on in the state.”

“They’re becoming very lax. They cannot protect the police officers anymore.”

“This is a shock for everyone in the state of New York. It is a betrayal”.

It is a betrayal and it is putting a target on the backs of the already vilified police. This is the justice leftists want.

Officer Jones, only 33 at the time of his death, was survived by a wife and three children.