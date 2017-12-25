Partisan Hater Sally Yates Is Tweeting About Trump as Scrooge

Former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, an anti-Trump Democrat, sent out a mysterious “joke” tweet and she never tweets. She sent the tweet out after the President tweeted about Andrew McCabe. Her admirers on social media say it was “brilliant”.

Yates’ claim to fame is getting fired for disobeying a lawful order on travel bans upheld by the Supreme Court of the United States.

Referencing Ebenzer Scrooge, Yates suggested the Secret Service should watch out for the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future at Mar-a-lago..

This on Christmas Eve? Secret Service, be on the look out for three ghosts visiting Mar-a-Lago tonight. https://t.co/NidcQw1dCr — Sally Yates (@SallyQYates) December 24, 2017

She was responding to the President tweeting, “in addition to his wife getting all of this money from M (Clinton Puppet), he was using, allegedly, his FBI Official Email Account to promote her campaign. You obviously cannot do this. These were the people who were investigating Hillary Clinton.”

.@FoxNews-FBI’s Andrew McCabe, “in addition to his wife getting all of this money from M (Clinton Puppet), he was using, allegedly, his FBI Official Email Account to promote her campaign. You obviously cannot do this. These were the people who were investigating Hillary Clinton.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2017

Is this how a former DoJ official should act? Yates is the one who refused to follow the President’s directive and she is being lauded for it by the left. Imagine if the GOP did that to Obama.

She should be questioned by the Secret Service.

Yates is said to be part of the underground seeking to take down the President. Yates is also the person who turned the investigation on Lt. Gen. Flynn when she said she thought he lied.

Former FBI Director James Comey, who corrupted the FBI to exonerate Hillary Clinton, is also tweeting support for his swamp critter-partisan friends Jim Baker and Democrat campaigner Andrew McCabe.

The President is impugning the integrity of the FBI by attacking two honorable public servants: Jim Baker and Andy McCabe. I just donated $1,000 to the @FBIAgentsAssoc in their names. I urge others to give as well and tweet that you did so to #thanksFBI. https://t.co/dim8LH3Ns3 pic.twitter.com/Kje8iEsZPu — Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) December 23, 2017

The swamp won’t go away easily.