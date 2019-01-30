Party of OMao-Cortez — DSA — Voted for BDS

The political party or Alexandria OMao-Cortez, the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), voted in 2017 to adopt the anti-Semitic Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions campaign. BDS is an anti-Israel movement that originated with terrorist sympathizers.

The DSA called for the elimination of Israel, chanting: “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

Their slogan, “Freedom, Justice, Equality,” demonizes the State of Israel and systematically compares it to apartheid South Africa. The BDS movement aims to single out and demonize the only Jewish State and democracy in the Middle East–which, simply put, is anti-Semitism. It’s not about anti-Israel policies, it’s an anti-Semitic movement.

Watch:

Rep. AOC is anti-Semitic but doesn’t know why she is.

Watch:

