Passenger Dragged Off United Airlines Breaks His Silence

The United passenger who was dragged off the plane on a flight from Chicago to Louisville has finally broken his silence via his attorney. He’s likely preparing a lawsuit and he’ll likely win in a settlement. If you missed the video clips of the dragging, you can see them on this link.

The 69-year old pulmonologist said he and his family are “very appreciative of the outpouring of prayers, concern and support” they received following the incident.

NEW: CNBC has just received statement on behalf of United Airlines Passenger Dr. David Dao pic.twitter.com/IgF0gGPls3 — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) April 11, 2017

The airline issued several statements supporting their staff but the last one from the CEO Oscar Munoz was an actual apology. He now realizes it was a “truly horrific event” after the media took the side of the doctor whose lip was cut during the incident and was hospitalized.

The boycotting probably helped Mr. Munoz find religion.

“The truly horrific event that occurred on this flight has elicited many responses from all of us: outrage, anger, disappointment. I share all of those sentiments, and one above all: my deepest apologies for what happened,” Mr. Munoz wrote.

He extended the apology to Dr. David Dao and all passengers on the Sunday flight.

Munoz went on to say United takes full responsibility for the incident, and promises to look into better methods to deal with anything like this in the future.

They will probably offer more money next time.

The CEO is credited with turning United around and did it after suffering from a heart attack. Mr. Munoz was given the 2017 Communicator of the Year award by PRWeek and that’s been the subject of ridicule Tuesday. Some say he got the award because he’s an anti-Trump social justice warrior.

When Mr. Munoz celebrated a year on the job, he said, “We have to treat people better.” That’s coming back to haunt him today.

The Washington Post thinks the incident is the result of racism because they’re ridiculous. United probably treats everyone like that.

Ann Coulter thinks the doctor should be deported. The doctor hasn’t been involved in pill milling for more than a decade so far as we know.

Sorry about the dragging, but the convicted pill-mill doctor should be deported. Dreamland https://t.co/Vp5tH4CYe6 https://t.co/vLBcA88xUB — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) April 11, 2017

As for United, they have a nasty PR problem.

They’re being mocked on Twitter.