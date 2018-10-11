Passenger’s “Going for Blood” After She & Her Squirrel Had to Deplane

A woman was removed from a Frontier Airlines plane because she brought her emotional support squirrel with her, Pioneer Press reports. She said the airline was cruel for removing her from the plane and she will now sue. She says she “will own a big portion of this airline”.

The airline now has to advertise they don’t allow rodents on their planes, even rodents with fuzzy tails.

The outlet reported that passengers have brought on cats, dogs, miniature horses, a peacock, hamster, a duck wearing a diaper, and a defecating pig, but the flying squirrel is new.

The passenger did tell the airline she was bringing her so-called emotional support pet but the airline said she failed to tell them it was a rodent.

“Rodents, including squirrels, are not allowed on Frontier flights,” the statement read. “The passenger was advised of the policy and asked to deplane.”

EVERYONE HAD TO GET OFF BECAUSE SHE WOULDN’T LEAVE

When the passenger declined after being told to leave the plane, others aboard Flight 1612, which was traveling from Orlando to Cleveland, were forced to deplane so that authorities could remove the woman from the aircraft.

Cindy Torok told FOX 8 News Wednesday that they said, “‘Either you walk off the plane or I’m going to arrest you for trespassing, and we will take that squirrel,'” Torok said. “I said, ‘You’re not taking my squirrel. Sorry, you’re not. I refuse. You will not take my baby from me.'”

Torok said her daughter was reimbursed and Frontier gave her a voucher for another flight, but she still plans to seek legal counsel after the ordeal.

SHE’S GOING TO OWN A BIG CHUNK OF THE AIRLINE

“I was treated very poorly. I was called a liar by one of the stewardesses,” Torok said. “I’m going for blood. I’m going all the way. I’m contacting an attorney.”

Legal counsel? Really? Does she really think this is fair to the other passengers on the flight?

Perhaps the lady thought it would be okay because the airline features animals on the tails of its planes, including, “Foxy the Red Fox,” “Rudy the Raccoon,” “Jim Bob the Badger” and even “Sammy the Squirrel.” Sammy is featured on an Airbus A320-214; Flight 1612 was an Airbus A321 and thus would have lacked a squirrel tail.

So im flying back to cleveland and everyone got on the plane then was asked to exit the plane. Only to later find out a woman brought a squirrel in her carry on and labeled it as her emotional support pet. Then refuses to get off the plane until the cops come😂😂 — Brandon Nixon (@bnix4) October 10, 2018

People were happy to see her finally removed and she made an obscene gesture in response.