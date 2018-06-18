Pastor With a Gun Stops Would-Be Mass Shooter in WA Walmart

A good guy — a pastor — with a gun stopped a wouldbe mass shooter this weekend. The unnamed pastor shot and killed the suspect at the scene. The man opened fire inside the Walmart and was then seen shooting outside in the parking lot.

Several other armed men stood by in case they were needed.

According to KIRO 7, just after 5:30 p.m. local time, a man later identified as Tim O. Day, 44, started out at about 5 p.m. hijacking a car that he drove to a Walmart. His crime wave quickly escalated into a shooting in the Walmart and continued outside in the parking lot where he tried to hijack another car. The owner of the car resisted and was shot. Day then went on to hijack another car.

Day has a criminal history, including violations of a domestic-violence protection order, felony assault and making death threats.

“I heard two bangs. It sounded like gunshots to me,” witness Robert Berwick told the news station. “I looked down the aisle and saw a person running.”

KOMO News reported a civilian — an unnamed pastor — grabbed his own gun and shot and killed the suspect. Two other civilians reportedly had their guns drawn as well in case additional backup was needed.

via Freedom Daily Writers:

“I thanked him for saving my life,” Berwick said of the attempted carjacking victim who shot the suspect. “He didn’t look like he had any regrets. I hope he doesn’t have any.”

Another witness to the shooting, Megan Chadwick, said her husband saw the civilian take down the shooter.

“He said he watched him (the shooter) take his last breath,” Chadwick said. “There were three civilians going after him (the shooter) to shoot him and two of them had their guns up — and then the third guy shot him through the window of the car.”

Chadwick said her husband was armed as well.

She was inside the Walmart during the shooting with her multiple children.

“I looked over and saw hundreds of people running out. … Just a flood of people and everyone was screaming and frantic. … When we got about to the door, I heard someone say, ‘Gun. Shooter.’ And I knew something was serious,” Chadwick said.

The pastor is a firearms expert.

Brian went to aid of shooting victim in #Walmart parking lot in Tumwater. Says armed pastor who is firearms expert killed gunman. Calls him a “hero” for acting and is convinced lives were saved as a result. pic.twitter.com/7a8KYZlZBK — Austin Jenkins N3 (@AustinJenkinsN3) June 18, 2018

Confirmed by Thurston Co Coroner that suspected gunman killed at Tumwater #walmart yesterday was Tim O. Day age 44 of McCleary. Died at scene. Autopsy scheduled for Wednesday. — Austin Jenkins N3 (@AustinJenkinsN3) June 18, 2018