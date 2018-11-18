Pathetic! Antifa Losers Moon Police, Attack Innocent People in Portland

Antifa thugs showed up in Philly and Atlanta, attacking people just for protesting. In Portland, they were particularly revolting. Freelance reporter Andy Ngo filmed them and does so regularly, giving the lie to the media’s narrative that the Proud Boys or other conservatives are fomenting rebellion.

On Saturday in Portland, a conservative young woman who lives locally organized a #HimToo rally to bring attention to the plight of men who have been falsely accused of sex crimes. Men are being destroyed at times without any evidence.

It wasn’t political at all and everyone was invited. That didn’t matter to the nutjobs. Antifa and Democratic Socialists of America planned a mass counter protest to this small peaceful protest. They called the #HimToo rally an event for misogyny, racism, and fascism. These people are pathetic.

The police were standing down. They did release details about the protest: “Officers observed sticks, glass bottles, lit road flares, bottles filled with a substance believed to be urine, & gopher gas used as projectiles.” One idiot mooned the officers [see below].

Andy Ngo witnessed those weapons coming from Antifa, but police wouldn’t mention Antifa.

Ngo himself was harassed, cursed at, insulted, and menaced in general.

As people dispersed and walked away, Antifa followed them and sucker punched them or hit them with bats.

Antifa is a violent communist hate group. They are a terror group at war with civil liberties and freedom, and they are pathetic.

Some of Ngo’s clips are included but there are a lot more on his Twitter page.

