Pathetic Comey Pleads with Dems to “Not Rush to Socialist Left”

Former FBI director and proven liar James Comey recently told the Republican electorate to vote Democrat. His reason was the Republicans’ alleged inability to fulfill the Founders’ design. Comey insists that “All who believe in this country’s values must vote for Democrats this fall. Policy differences don’t matter right now…”

Notice he says, policy differences don’t matter at this juncture.

This Republican Congress has proven incapable of fulfilling the Founders’ design that “Ambition must … counteract ambition.” All who believe in this country’s values must vote for Democrats this fall. Policy differences don’t matter right now. History has its eyes on us. — James Comey (@Comey) July 18, 2018

Apparently policy does matter. The pathetic whiner is begging Democrats to not “rush to the socialist left”. He is afraid they will lose seats if they run openly as Socialists/Communists.

Democrats, please, please don’t lose your minds and rush to the socialist left. This president and his Republican Party are counting on you to do exactly that. America’s great middle wants sensible, balanced, ethical leadership. — James Comey (@Comey) July 22, 2018

Comey is disliked by right and left. He’s irrelevant but doesn’t seem to know it. The left hates him for re-opening Hillary’s email investigation right before the election and the right hates him for what he is doing to the Republican administration.

Socialists are now angry with him too, judging from their comments on his tweet. they think socialism is moderate.

COMEY’S A LIAR, DON’T LISTEN TO HIM

Why should anyone listen to this liar?

As Fox News legal analyst Greg Jarrett said today — Comey’s a liar. The FISA documents released today prove it.

Comey has NOT been telling the truth. He pretended the “dossier” was only a minor part of the warrant application that he signed to wiretap, claiming it was NOT a “critical part of it” and there was a “significant amount of additional material.” Demonstrably untrue. — Gregg Jarrett (@GreggJarrett) July 22, 2018

Newly released documents prove that Comey’s FBI and the DOJ relied almost entirely on the phony and unverified anti-Trump “dossier” to gain warrants to wiretap Trump campaign associate. The “dossier”, paid for by Clinton & Democrats, was about 95% of the application to spy! — Gregg Jarrett (@GreggJarrett) July 22, 2018