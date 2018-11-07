CNN’s pathetic Jim Acosta was slammed by the President today when he rudely disrupted the presser. Jake Tapper wanted Acosta’s reaction to the firey exchange caused by Acosta. Tapper began by saying Acosta did what he was supposed to do.

Really?

Acosta responded by calling the presser a “pity party” and suggested Trump is a bigot.

CNN’s @Acosta on his confrontation Trump: We thought the president was going to come in and do this victory lap, but it felt more like a pity party. pic.twitter.com/JT8uQ4cbLG — Zack Ford (@ZackFord) November 7, 2018

ACOSTA DELIBERATELY DISRUPTED THE PRESSER

After telling Acosta he was a “rude and terrible person who shouldn’t be working for CNN, the President said, “the way that you treat Sarah Huckabee Sanders is horrible. On the way that you treat other people is horrible. You should not treat people that way.”

It’s interesting that the all-so-caring leftist Acosta treats a woman he disagrees with abusively but it’s the alleged misogynist President who is defending her.

A reporter named Peter something stuck up for Acosta, describing him as a diligent reporter as if anyone cares. The President hit back and said he isn’t fond of Peter either.

Acosta jumped up to interrupt again.

At one point in the exchange, President Trump said, “Just sit down, please. When you report fake news — no. “When you report fake news, which CNN does a lot, you are the enemy of the people”.

The references to bigotry mostly concerned so-called reporter April Ryan who is black. Ryan pulled the same stunt as Acosta but the President told her to sit down.

CNN POLLS ARE VOTER SUPPRESSION

The media is rude and disrespectful, but the President gives back as good as he gets. the media just can’t stand that the President doesn’t sput up with it.

When voter suppression came up, the President told Acosta that CNN’s polls are voter suppression.

CNN’s polls are meant to affect voter behavior, not report it.