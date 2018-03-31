Pathetic Teaching! Sixth Grader Tapes Anti-America Rant by Teacher

A sixth-grade student in Georgia had the presence of mind to tape her teacher in a Civics class as she railed against America, Americans of European descent, and, of course, President Trump.

Student Josie Orihuela listened for several minutes when she realized her mother had to hear what the teacher was saying. That prompted her to turn on her cell phone and tape the rant.

“It just kept “getting worse,” said Josie. She said the teacher looked right at her and said, “You killed millions.”

When asked by the Fox News host how the other kids were reacting, she said most of the other students were “like, huh” and some “were looking out the window”.

“I’m just kind of disappointed in the fact that teachers have such a big impact on kids. As a child, I know you have to believe what adults say… I know she was using that to, you know, have more people on her side.”

This is the same school that tried to force students to write anti-gun letters to the President last week.