Paul Ryan Sides with the Swamp, Reps Call for His Removal

Speaker Paul Ryan, like so many of the RINOs in Congress, is a serious disappointment. After putting down Trump earlier today, we find he also sided with the Deep State in allowing delays and defending Spygate.

Rep. Matt Gaetz blasted him today and said for the first time he heard colleagues say, “Well if Speaker Ryan won’t stand with us in this fight over the essentials of our democracy, not weaponizing the intelligence community against a presidential campaign, do we need to look at other choices?”

Ryan is letting the DoJ delay and redact the OIG report on the Clinton email scandal.

The Deep State bureaucrats were far more comfortable with Hillary Clinton but Trump is taking a “sledgehammer” to the swamp and they don’t like it.