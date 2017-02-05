Why Is Paul Ryan Taking as Much Money from Soros as Schumer?

Why is Paul Ryan taking as much money from George Soros as Chuck Schumer? Schumer just yesterday advocated the overthrow of the President of the United States.

These people will take money from anyone.

Republicans should not take money from known subversives.

McCain, Graham, Grassley, Curbelo, Johnson, Boehner, Donovan also take money from Soros. It needs to stop and Soros needs to be investigated as a subversive. McCain has been taking money from Soros since 2001.

via Open Secrets

Paul Ryan received as much as this guy, Chuck Schumer, who is advocating the overthrow of the President of the United States.