PC Police Are Circling The Sound of Music

A politically correct Principal has created a furor over The Sound of Music, a musical about a real-life Austrian family of singers who escape the Nazis. It is the beloved tale of the Von Trapp family.

The Principal banned the Nazi props and demanded they be removed from the LaGuardia High School’s production.

The principal at the elite “Fame” school, Lisa Mars, ordered Nazi flags and symbols removed from the stage set, students told the Daily News.

“This is a very liberal school, we’re all against Nazis,” one sophomore performer told The News about the fuhrer furor. “But to take out the symbol is to try to erase history.

“Obviously the symbols are offensive,” he added. “But in context, they are supposed to be.”

The students designed and created the props themselves, making the Principal’s actions even more offensive.

When will the madness stop?

Recently, the PC tyrants banned the flirtatious song, ‘Baby, it’s cold outside’. The word tyrants say it’s a rapist song or some such nonsense.

